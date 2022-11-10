GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini arrives just before the holiday season

GoPro cameras are pocketfuls of fun – little cameras that are capable of capturing action content while also being incredibly hardy for whatever you throw at them.

While we previously reported (opens in new tab) that the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini wasn't going to be available until November, 18 an early Christmas miracle has been performed, and now this new tiny GoPro packed full of features is ready to buy. Get ready to capture all your awesome adventures in full 5.3K resolution.

(Image credit: GoPro)

While the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini is cheaper than the standard Hero 11 Black (opens in new tab), costing $299.98 / £299.98 / AU$499 when you purchase the camera with GoPro's included one-year GoPro subscription (opens in new tab), with an additional $49.99 / £49.99 / AU$70 per year thereafter.

The main selling point for the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini is the size, being some 13% smaller than the standard Hero 11 Black, by GoPro removing the two LCD screens. We think this is going to be a fan-favorite among the extreme sports goers, who like to use the best action cameras (opens in new tab) attached to their helmets while snowboarding the tallest slope, to mountain bikers tackling the toughest downhill course, and everyone in between. It will also be a very handy body cam (opens in new tab), or when used with the GoPro clip mount a great POV camera to record all your latest street photography sessions.

(Image credit: GoPro)

The GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini has a built-in Enduro battery which keeps it primed whenever you're ready for action, but this does mean you will have to make sure you charge it after every use, rather than just getting another battery on standby. What is remarkable is that the 11 Black Mini has the same 10-bit sensor with its 8:7 aspect ratio and 27MP resolution – so from one take you can crop 9:16 clips for TikTok, 1:1 clips for Instagram, and 16:9 clips for YouTube without losing tons of detail.

The GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini is now available and shipping worldwide, so if you have been searching for the best action camera for all your adventures the Mini really is a great choice, so what are you waiting for, place your order today! We hope to review the camera soon, ready to see if it belongs in our list of the best GoPro camera (opens in new tab)s.