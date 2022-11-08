GoPro Hero11 Black Mini is delayed, but it's going to be worth the wait

The GoPro Hero 11 Black (opens in new tab) has taken the action cam scene by storm, thanks to its almost square format recording, which delivers a taller sensor size for repurposing video for multiple social media platforms. Its baby brother, the GoPro Hero11 Black Mini removed the LCD screens but has the same power as the GoPro Hero 11 Black in a new tiny form factor.

You will have to wait a little while longer to be able to purchase the GoPro Hero11 Black Mini due to its availability being delayed by three weeks until November 18. GoPro has previously stated that the camera will be available for purchase on October 25. However, you can already pre-order the Hero11 Black Mini direct from gopro.com (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: GoPro)

The delay was explained in a press release (opens in new tab), where GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman commented:

"HERO11 Black Mini is an incredible camera and we're giving ourselves a little more time to perfect the product for our excited customers, I'm absolutely loving my Mini and cannot wait for the public to get their hands on it."

It’s nice to see a founder and CEO be so open to its customers as Woodman, but that does not change the fact that this product is now delayed, and surely if a product is to be announced, it should be ready for market right? Apparently not, and this is becoming a trend within the camera industry.

(Image credit: GoPro)

However, despite this delay, we can see the Hero11 Black Mini become a true fan-pleaser, much like the long-in-the-tooth GoPro Session once was. Due to its compact size, but still packing nearly every feature of the GoPro Hero 11 Black, apart from the LCD screens. It has a built-in Enduro battery and sports the same 10-bit with its 8:7 aspect ratio and 27MP resolution – so from one take, you can crop 9:16 clips for TikTok, 1:1 clips for Instagram, and 16:9 clips for YouTube without losing a ton of detail, this is going to be the perfect action cam to place on your helmets, in your car, or quite possibly the best body cam (opens in new tab).

If this article has been interesting, why not take a look at our GoPro Hero11 Black review, or take a look at the best GoPro camera guide, if GoPro might not be your ultimate choice, take a look at our best GoPro alternatives.