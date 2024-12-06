Google’s new generative AI can imitate a “Polaroid”, replicate product photos and turn stills to video

By
published

Google's latest Imagen 3 and Veo demonstrations highlight some key capabilities

A demonstration of Google Imagen 3 created an instant film replica along with a comic book illustration
(Image credit: Google)

Google is slowly rolling out the latest generation of its generative AI video software Veo and graphics program Imagen 3 – and the company’s early demonstrations highlight starting new capabilities, including the ability to create vintage-looking "Polaroids". On Tuesday, December 03, Google introduced Veo and Imagen 3 in private preview on Vertex AI, the company’s AI platform for businesses.

The preview launch gives businesses early access to Google’s latest generative AI while offering a glimpse at what could eventually roll out to the company’s more consumer-oriented offerings. Both models were teased at Google I/O in May and have now begun rolling out to businesses that are part of the private preview on Vertex AI.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience reviewing and writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer and more.

Related articles