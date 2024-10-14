Adobe generative AI comes to video and you can try it right now with new Premiere Pro beta

It's Adobe Max 2024, which means that Adobe is announcing all the projects it has been working on over the last year to improve its software – and unsurprisingly, for anyone following recent years, the focus is all about Generative AI.

Since its launch, Adobe’s Firefly AI models have become an immensely popular part of Photoshop, Lightroom, and Express, and have rapidly expanded into touching every part of the Adobe ecosystem. AI has changed the game of photo editing forever – now Adobe aims to inspire a similar shift in video editing with the launch of the first public beta for generative AI for video.

So, what’s new in the beta? Adobe has added quick ways to extend video or audio to cover gaps in footage, smooth out jarring transitions, and hold shots for longer. Adobe’s Firefly video model looks to be the perfect editing workflow companion – I have just seen a demonstration of some of the features on offer and it looks mind-blowing.

All these work in a similar way to fill in gaps in your timeline by analyzing the clip you are editing and generating new frames that perfectly match that clip. I am someone who is notoriously bad at holding shots for quite long enough or remembering to get enough b-roll footage Generative Extend is definitely set to save me a lot of stress in trying to fill gaps in my footage.

Quick side note – Generative Extend is not to be confused with Generative Expand from apps like Photoshop, which can be used to expand the background, which Premiere currently doesn’t offer.

Check out a quick demo of the software in action below:

(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe is quick to point out that its AI is commercially safe by design and is trained on Adobe licensed stock and public domain content, with the model adhering to Adobe AI ethics principles, and is connected to the Adobe-led Content Credentials initiative to label any content generated using AI models.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For those looking for an OpenAI Sora video generator, while you also can’t yet generate new footage directly in Premiere Pro from a text or video prompt – it’s not far away. Adobe has teased a new text-to-video or image-to-video generator which will be available in Firefly soon (you can join the waitlist now).

If you have an Adobe Premiere Pro or All Apps subscription you can sign up for the Adobe Premiere Pro (Beta) right now in the Apps panel on Creative Cloud, and then select the Beta tab at the top.

Check out more options for video editing with our guide to the best video editing software.