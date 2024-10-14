Adobe generative AI comes to video and you can try it right now with new Premiere Pro beta

By
published

Adobe opens up its generative AI video models in Premiere for the first time

People sitting watching a presentation on large screens displaying a series of images with a large Adobe Premiere Pro logo
(Image credit: Future)

It's Adobe Max 2024, which means that Adobe is announcing all the projects it has been working on over the last year to improve its software – and unsurprisingly, for anyone following recent years, the focus is all about Generative AI.

Since its launch, Adobe’s Firefly AI models have become an immensely popular part of Photoshop, Lightroom, and Express, and have rapidly expanded into touching every part of the Adobe ecosystem. AI has changed the game of photo editing forever – now Adobe aims to inspire a similar shift in video editing with the launch of the first public beta for generative AI for video.

Gareth Bevan
Gareth Bevan
Reviews Editor

Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.

TOPICS

