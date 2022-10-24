Google Pixel 7a is coming: Everything we know so far

Now that the Google Pixel 7 (opens in new tab) and Pixel 7 Pro (opens in new tab) have launched and are on sale (opens in new tab), we have two more launches from Google to potentially look forward to. The first is the alleged foldable “Pixel Notepad”, which is said to be coming in a form factor similar to that in the Oppo Find N (opens in new tab) and the second is the Google Pixel 7a – basically a more affordable alternative to the Pixel 7 – which we know is coming as Amazon is already letting its users subscribe for the upcoming announcement…

Thanks to the Amazon leak via GSMArena (opens in new tab), we know that the Google Pixel 7a is coming and we are also inclined to believe we can expect more than one new smartphone, as the retail giant is allowing users to sign up for updates on the “Google Pixel 7a Family”.

Although the Google leak doesn’t give much away – it just confirms the rumor that the phone is coming, the fact it’s on Amazon does imply the wait won’t be too long. Yes, the Pixel 6a has only been out since July of this year, but Google has its new Tensor chip and a new design for the “visor” camera island, so it does make sense that the Silicone Valley giant would choose to launch an “a” model with these features.

Google Pixel 7a: Rumors so far

Other than the Amazon leak, the other rumor around the Pixel 7a worth taking note of it comes is courtesy of Digital Chat Station (opens in new tab) (via TechRadar (opens in new tab)), who is a leaker with a good track record.

Digital Chat Station says the Google Pixel 7a has the codename: Neila. Furthermore, they claim that the small-screen smartphone has a flat display, a single-lens punch-hole camera, and a design like other recent Pixels, which all sounds as we’d expect.

With the rumor mill done at that for the Pixel 7a, we can make a few educated guesses. Firstly, we would expect the phone to look a lot like the Pixel 7 and feature an aluminium camera bar. We also expect all Google phones going forward, including the Pixel 7a, to be powered by the company’s new Tensor G2 chipset.

While there’s no rumors to report on around pricing yet, we can make an educated guess here, too. The Pixel 7 (opens in new tab) costs the same as the Pixel 6 (opens in new tab), so we assume the Pixel 7a May well cost the same as the Pixel 6a (opens in new tab). If this turns out to be correct, it would mean a price tag of £399/ $449 / AU$749.

Best Google phones (opens in new tab)

Best camera phones (opens in new tab)

Best rugged phones (opens in new tab)

Best budget phones (opens in new tab)