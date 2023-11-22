Gifting this holiday? Save on Polaroid stocking stuffers

Polaroid cameras are a lot of fun, and I can't seem to stop myself buying every generation of instant film camera that comes along. Luckily I am not the only one who feels this way, and the instant film trend has absolutely exploded over the last several years.

If you have any budding photographers in your life, then Polaroid cameras also happen to make the perfect holiday gifts, and right now, the entire range has a discount, meaning you can have a little more left over to spend on presents for yourself too.

Polaroid Now Instant Film Camera | was $119.99 | now $89.99

SAVE $30 at B&H The Polaroid Now is the classic Polaroid camera, with a balance between retro charm and modern materials. The Now is affordable and simple to use with fully automated controls, just load it up with film and you are ready to shoot. See our Polaroid Now review

Polaroid Go (Gen 2) Instant Film Camera| was $99.99 | now $89.95

SAVE $10.04 at B&H The tiny Polaroid Go (see our review) is one of our favorite instant cameras here at Digital Camera World. The ultra-compact camera is a lot of fun to pass around at a party. It prints on smaller Polaroid Go film although still with that classic Polaroid look.

Polaroid Now+ i-Type Instant Film Camera | was $149.99 | now $84.95

SAVE $65.04 at B&H The Polaroid Now+ i-Type might be the older generation, but when it comes to retro tech, I don't think that is very important, especially when big savings can be made. The Now+ adds support for smartphone app connectivity through Bluetooth, an all-new filter system, and a tripod socket alongside all the features that make the Polaroid Now great. See our Polaroid Now+ review

Polaroid I-2 Instant Camera | was $599 | now $499

SAVE $100 at B&H This is probably the most advanced instant camera we have seen yet, with manual controls allowing you to craft the perfect image. The camera is also (ludicrously) expensive, but thankfully this discount brings to a more reasonable price that more people might consider. We hope to be doing a full review of this very soon.

Polaroid Hi-Print mobile printer | was $99.99 | now $69.99

Save $30 at Amazon Here’s a gadget that could come in handy... The Hi-Print connects via Bluetooth to its companion phone app (for iOS or Android), enabling you to print any photo on your phone, wherever you are. The Hi-Print's dye-sub cartridge gives you a vibrant mini-print in under a minute.

