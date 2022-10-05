Get a FREE guide to wideangle photography with Digital Photographer Magazine issue 258!

The new issue of Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) is out now!

This month we have another amazing issue for you, packed full of pro techniques, advice and insight.

Wonderful woodlands

Capture the beauty of woodland landscapes all through the year (Image credit: Future)

This month our lead feature is all about capturing majestic woodland landscapes. We're speeding headlong into Autumn (Fall) in the Northern Hemisphere, which is a favourite season for landscape photographers. However, not only do we show you how to capture the best images of the stunning fiery colour associated with this time of year, we also dive deep into how to capture the most potential from woodland environments in any month. With help from landscape pro Adam Burton (opens in new tab) we'll explore the best ways to capture detail, colour and atmosphere.

Pro editing secrets

Improve your images in software with high-end ending (Image credit: Future)

Post processing is a fact of life for the modern photographer. However, it's very easy to get stuck in a rut with our processing style and common process. Pro photographers need to get work done quickly, so their favourite actions fall into two categories - creativity and speed. In our second feature this month Technique Editor Kim explores the tools all the top editing pros are using, to help you capture images which stand out in print and online. Check it out for some artistic inspiration!

Artistic seascapes

Ross Hoddinott explores how best to capture coastal features in his creative project (Image credit: Future)

Coastal locations are like a magnet to landscape photographers and for good reason. The contrast of tone between water and the land produces a gorgeous fine-art feel. In our Creative Project this issue, one of the best known photographers in the UK, Ross Hoddinott, explores how to use long exposures to produce fascinating artistic coastal detail shots, from planning, through the shooting process and editing steps. Complimented by Ross' beautiful photography, this one is a must read.

Perfect dog portraits!

(opens in new tab) for a studio session with a handsome puppy named Patch. Graham explains how to work with animals, communicate with their owners and master lighting to capture stunning canine portraits. Cuteness overload warning! In our Shoot Like A Pro slot this month, we visit dog photographer Graham Crichton for a studio session with a handsome puppy named Patch. Graham explains how to work with animals, communicate with their owners and master lighting to capture stunning canine portraits. (Image credit: Future)

Lightweight zoom lenses

Explore our group test where this issue we pit the best lightweight zoom lenses on the market head-to-head. But which is the best value for money when looking to ditch the tripod and work handheld, Tamron, Nikon, Canon or Fujifilm? (Image credit: Future)

Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.

