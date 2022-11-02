Get a FREE guide to Black and White photography with Digital Photographer Magazine issue 259!

The new issue of Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) is out now!

This month we have another amazing issue for you, packed full of pro techniques, advice and insight.

Winter Landscapes

Capture the beauty and majesty of cold winter scenics, working flawlessly in challenging conditions (Image credit: Future)

This issue, our lead feature is all about shooting winter landscape scenes. As the northern hemisphere moves into its colder months the landscape is transformed in to a sparsely detailed, minimalist canvas. This brings benefits and unique challenges, so be sure to dive into our guide. You'll learn how to work with complex exposure conditions, achieve superior focus and sharpness and craft exquisite minimalist compositions. With help from landscape expert Andy Mumford (opens in new tab), you'll be shooting your best landscapes in all weathers.

Pro fashion portraiture

Think fashion is only about shooting at catwalks? Think again and learn essential transferable skills! (Image credit: Future)

When somebody mentions fashion photography it conjures up images of glitzy fashion shows in Milan, Paris or New York. While these certainly play a part in high-end fashion shooting, there is a lot more to the genre and you can get involved today. In our second main feature in this issue, we take a close look at the main skills needed to capture artistic portrait shots using both natural and artificial lighting. Learn to work with other creative people, find inspiration in the world around you and organise your ideas, to craft beautiful, thoughtful portraits with environmental themes.

Shoot with one lens and natural light

Veteran photographer Jeremy Flint explains how to capture an outdoor portrait shot with minimal kit (Image credit: Future)

Photo kit is expensive stuff and in the current climate, things are tight. So this tutorial from pro photographer Jeremy Flint (opens in new tab) has come at the perfect time! Jeremy explains how to create images outdoors using minimal kit - one lens and no flash to be precise. Discover Jeremy's shooting and editing steps for perfect colour and exposure.

Modern street shots

(opens in new tab) embarks on a photowalk around the City of Bath to demonstrate how to use current photo technology for timeless images. Street photography in the modern age is hot topic and in this issue pro Alistair Campbell embarks on a photowalk around the City of Bath to demonstrate how to use current photo technology for timeless images. (Image credit: Future)

Winter wonders: best cameras for shooting this season

Canon, Nikon, Lumix or Sony? We pit four hard-hitting cameras against each other to find out which model is best suited to shooting in winter lighting and cold environments. Take your pick! (Image credit: Future)

