Get 14 bonus gifts with the November 2023 issue of Digital Camera

Issue 274 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 14 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

It’s easy to get started in landscape photography but producing images which stand out can be challenging.

So glean some expert tips on the genre, including some surprising new techniques, in our cover feature – seven steps to stunning landscape images.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

In our latest deal, UK customers who subscribe ahead of Christmas will get a £10 Amazon.co.uk gift card. Overseas readers can get 6 issues for $25 – act now to lock in these amazing deals!

Photo Active presents another 10 all-new projects to shoot, edit or create today. Take your pick from using everyday kitchen items to create a cupcake clock, or creating appealing abstract images of frozen flowers.

Plus, get in the mood for Bonfire Night in the UK with a project about taking arty shots of sparklers – we show you how to add bokeh to create a unique shot.

Our latest monthly reader challenge is ’Music’, so submit your best music photo – and it doesn’t have to gig or concert photography – be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art! You’ll find all the details in project 10.

Other highlights in November’s Digital Camera

Our new technique series, Camera Clinic, launches with a deep dive into shutter speeds, and how to choose the right settings to suit your photography – whatever you shoot.

Penned by leading imaging writer and freelance photographer Will Cheung, Camera Clinic will help you master the art of modern photography, and make the most of contemporary camera tech.

The winners of the world’s biggest photography competition were crowned last month. You can see their handiwork up close in Hotshots, with an eight-page showcase dedicated to the Cewe Photo Award.

Our main interview is an extended conversation with the New York City-based photographer couple James and Karla Murray.

Their new book ’Store Front NYC’ has just gone on sale – documenting some of the most iconic mom-and-pop store frontages in New York, captured by the Murrays since the late 2000s.

This month’s Practical Photoshop delivers another batch of in-depth tutorials demonstrating the latest features in Photoshop and Lightroom.

Tool School (above) takes a look at Photoshop’s AI-powered Generative Fill feature – see how you can make the most of this revolutionary update.

While not specific to the Tool School tutorial, be sure to download the pack of 12 Lightroom toning presets.

Capable of transforming any portrait photograph, you can choose between a variety of these digital shortcuts covering vintage or modern looks. You’ll find them in the bonus content download with your other digital gifts.

Staying with Lightroom, the Fundamentals tutorial (above) shows how to give your summer snaps a vintage postcard look in a matter of seconds.

And Get the Look will teach you four techniques for using Adjustment Layers and Blending modes in Photoshop to enhance mood and colour balance.

To complement all our tutorials, we’ve bundled 17 software extras to improve your editing workflows: the 12 portrait toning presets for Lightroom, plus a postcard preset for Lightroom, and four Photoshop Blending mode Actions.

This month’s kit reviews include a pair of cameras targeting content creators. First up, we run a rule over the Sony ZV-1 II, a vlogging camera which has just reached its second iteration.

One of the main changes is the introduction of an 18-50mm wide-angle zoom lens (the original sports a 24-70mm). See what our testers make of this – and other new features – on page 96.

Also appearing in Kit Zone is DJI’s Osmo Action 4, an exciting new action camera taking the fight to market leader GoPro – plus a pair of new lenses.

The Sigma 14mm F1.4 DG DN Art (above) is a fast wide-angle designed for astrophotography but capable of so much more, according to our reviewer, while the Nikkor Z 70-180mm f/2.8 completes a trinity of compact f/2.8 zooms for Nikon Z-mount cameras.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

This month’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tip cards, a selection of 17 software extras for Photoshop and Lightroom, 33 minutes of video tutorials and a 250-page camera buyer’s guide ebook.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 274:

Nine new photo tips cards covering wildlife, landscapes, action – and more!

33 minutes of video tutorials for Photoshop and Lightroom

17 software extras for Photoshop and Lightroom

250-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

