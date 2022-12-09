Get 14 bonus gifts with the January issue of Digital Camera mag, including 9 photo tips cards

Issue 263 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 14 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

Digital Camera launched in 2002 and is the world’s leading digital photography magazine. It has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts (see below).

(Image credit: Future)

New year, fresh photo challenges… that’s the theme of this month’s cover feature. You’ll find 23 hints, tips and resolutions to make 2023 one of your best-ever photo years.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine (opens in new tab) and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

(Image credit: Future)

Elsewhere, there are plenty of reasons to pick up your camera and get shooting this month. Turn to Photo Active for 10 all-new projects, covering outdoor, indoor and editing techniques.

Learn how to shoot marvellous miniatures at home, using a small-scale LED lighting setup, photograph a flat lay of tasty festive food, master misty morning landscape shoots and pick up some tips from two accomplished seascape photographers.

Plus, glean some expert insights on capturing canine shots, and see how you can transform portraits by introducing optical artifacts using everyday objects.

Other highlights in January’s Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

It’s definitely the time to produce a photobook of the year’s best images – Camera College takes you through all the stages in the process, and the accompanying Affinity Photo tutorial shows you how to get your pictures ready for printing.

Having a reader challenge based around photobooks could be a bit of a stretch, so instead this issue’s theme is ’Christmas spirit’ – submit your best festive photo to be in with a chance of winning a copy of Affinity Photo 2 (opens in new tab) editing software worth £59.99/$69.99!

(Image credit: Future)

For January’s One to One pro masterclass, we spend a morning with Kirk Purnell, to discover how he creates his beautiful photos of classical ballet.

On location at a 12th-century English church, Kirk shows us how he works in a historic setting using contemporary camera kit, to create images inspired by Renaissance paintings.

(Image credit: Future)

Other highlights of January’s Digital Camera include the winning images from Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022, in our Hotshots gallery.

See some incredible examples of the genre, taken by photographers from across the world – shot in the wilderness, urban environments and on the doorstep.

(Image credit: Future)

We’re delighted that Michael Freeman has joined us for our main interview – his manifesto for why shadows should be viewed on the same terms as light, as argued in his new book of the same name, should be essential reading!

And in an exclusive competition, Digital Camera readers can win a signed copy of ’Michael Freeman on… Light and Shadow’. Click here to enter today! (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

January’s Practical Photoshop is back with another fantastic bonus software promotion: you can get a free three-month subscription to AfterShoot – photo culling software worth $45 that works on both Windows and macOS!

Alongside that, there are three more tutorials covering the latest developments in image editing functionality, with accompanying bespoke video lessons.

In Tool School, you’ll learn how to harness the power of white balance in Camera Raw and Lightroom, while Fundamentals walks you through how to use Lightroom’s face feature detection to boost your portraits.

And rounding off the month’s selection, Get the Look shows you how to use the blending modes in Photoshop layers.

To help you get the most from the techniques in these tutorials, we’ve included 5 software extras: one portrait boost preset for Lightroom Classic 12, and four blending mode Actions for Photoshop.

All you need to do is download each bonus pack to your computer, import the extras to your software and start transforming your images!

(Image credit: Future)

This month’s camera and accessory reviews include a hands-on preview of the Fujifilm X-T5 – the latest iteration of the brand’s retro-styled X-T series camera.

With boosts to resolution, burst mode, image stabilisation and autofocus performance, the X-T5 looks to have plenty to tempt X-T series upgraders, or attract new photographers to the brand – read our early verdict on this exciting new model.

(Image credit: Future)

And fresh from its reboot as OM System, the brand formerly known as Olympus has released its first OM System-branded body.

Built to deliver many of the flagship OM-1’s best features, the OM-5 packs plenty of computational technology in a form factor that will fit neatly in most pairs of hands.

Find out why our testers reckon that the OM-5 is one of the perfect adventure cameras on the market.

(Image credit: Future)

Users of these new cameras – and many other types, of course – will be wise to invest in a top-quality SD UHS-II memory card to save their captures to.

So allow us to remove some of the guesswork from the buying process in this issue’s Mini test, where we put five cards from a variety of price points through their paces.

Also appearing in January’s kit reviews are two new LED panels from Rotolight – the Neo 3 Pro and Aeos 2 Pro – and the Tamron 17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD, available in Sony E or Fujifilm X lens mounts.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 263 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

This issue’s digital gifts include nine all-new photo tips cards; a preset and four actions for Lightroom and Photoshop; 51 minutes of video tutorials, a free copy of AfterShoot image culling software and a 280-page-plus camera buying guide ebook.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 263:

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, wildlife, macro – and more!

51 mins of video tutorials for Lightroom and Photoshop

Free copy of AfterShoot software for Windows and macOS worth $45

5 software extras for Lightroom and Photoshop

280-page-plus Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store (opens in new tab).

Back issues (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future)

Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• PocketMags (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)