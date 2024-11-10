Get 14 bonus gifts with the December 2024 issue of Digital Camera

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

(Image credit: Future)

How well do you know the landscapes near where you live? This month’s cover feature shows how returning to photograph familiar scenes can boost your creativity, and help you get better results.

It's the centrepiece of this month's outdoor photography special – read on for more details.

(Image credit: Future)

Our Photo Active projects section carries another selection of creative photography ideas. Learn how to shoot sea creatures and the sweeping curves of classic cars, plus capture the essence of woodland streams (below).

(Image credit: Future)

Our latest monthly reader photo challenge is ’Reflections’, so to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art, send us your best shot. You’ll find all the details in project 10, on page 36.

Other highlights in December’s Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

Other outdoor photography-themed content in the December issue sees adventure photographer Sam Davis scale the heights in our One to One pro masterclass.

(Image credit: Future)

Camera Clinic continues, with all the advice and insights you'll need for getting started in night-time photography.

(Image credit: Future)

Turn to Hotshots to see the world’s best panoramic photos, courtesy of the 2024 Epson International Pano Awards.

(Image credit: Future)

And as the latest Accidentally Wes Anderson book goes on sale, its official photographer Marjorie Becker takes the questions in our interview.

(Image credit: Future)

Five new software tutorials appear in December’s Digital Darkroom section, covering Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity Photo. Among these, learn how to balance Saturation and Vibrance in Lightroom to get the best colour rendition.

(Image credit: Future)

You can also discover how to liven up scenes with drab weather, using the tone mapping tools in Affinity Photo 2.

(Image credit: Future)

New cameras reviewed in December's Kit Zone comprise the GoPro Hero13 action camera and the Pentax 17 half-frame film camera.

(Image credit: Future)

Plus, we test eight sturdy tripods that can be used for outdoor photography.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 288 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

This month’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tip cards, 17 software extras for Photoshop, Adobe Camera Raw and Lightroom and 29 minutes of video tutorials.

Here’s the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with Digital Camera’s December 2024 issue:

(Image credit: Future)

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, wildlife, macro – and more!

29 minutes of video tutorials for Photoshop, Lightroom and ON1 Photo RAW

17 software extras for Lightroom and Photoshop

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

