Get 14 bonus gifts with the December 2024 issue of Digital Camera

9 photo tips cards, 29 minutes of video lessons, 17 software extras and an ebook – another unrivaled selection from the world’s favorite photo mag
(Image credit: Future)
The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.
Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of bonus gifts (see below).
How well do you know the landscapes near where you live? This month’s cover feature shows how returning to photograph familiar scenes can boost your creativity, and help you get better results.
It's the centrepiece of this month's outdoor photography special – read on for more details.
Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.
All subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).
Our Photo Active projects section carries another selection of creative photography ideas. Learn how to shoot sea creatures and the sweeping curves of classic cars, plus capture the essence of woodland streams (below).
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Our latest monthly reader photo challenge is ’Reflections’, so to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art, send us your best shot. You’ll find all the details in project 10, on page 36.
Other highlights in December’s Digital Camera
Other outdoor photography-themed content in the December issue sees adventure photographer Sam Davis scale the heights in our One to One pro masterclass.
Camera Clinic continues, with all the advice and insights you'll need for getting started in night-time photography.
Turn to Hotshots to see the world’s best panoramic photos, courtesy of the 2024 Epson International Pano Awards.
And as the latest Accidentally Wes Anderson book goes on sale, its official photographer Marjorie Becker takes the questions in our interview.
Five new software tutorials appear in December’s Digital Darkroom section, covering Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity Photo. Among these, learn how to balance Saturation and Vibrance in Lightroom to get the best colour rendition.
You can also discover how to liven up scenes with drab weather, using the tone mapping tools in Affinity Photo 2.
New cameras reviewed in December's Kit Zone comprise the GoPro Hero13 action camera and the Pentax 17 half-frame film camera.
Plus, we test eight sturdy tripods that can be used for outdoor photography.
The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts
This month’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tip cards, 17 software extras for Photoshop, Adobe Camera Raw and Lightroom and 29 minutes of video tutorials.
Here’s the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with Digital Camera’s December 2024 issue:
Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, wildlife, macro – and more!
29 minutes of video tutorials for Photoshop, Lightroom and ON1 Photo RAW
17 software extras for Lightroom and Photoshop
250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook full of buying advice
Subscribe now
Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.
Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.
All subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).
Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:
• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone) • Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone) • PocketMags (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone) • Readly (digital magazine subscription service)
Digital Camera Worldis the world’s favorite photography magazine and is packed with the latest news, reviews, tutorials, expert buying advice, tips and inspiring images. Plus, every issue comes with a selection of bonus gifts of interest to photographers of all abilities.
Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that.
Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life.
On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building.