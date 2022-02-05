GameBoy Camera shoots awesome race car photos with modded DSLR lens

For those of us who love the nostalgic feel of shooting on older and more obscure devices, you're in for a treat with this creative modding 3D-printed hack.

YouTuber and race car enthusiast, Conor Merrigan, has enhanced classic features of the 24-year-old GameBoy Camera using coded software to enable the uploading of images, outfitting the 0.1Mp camera with a DSLR lens.

The GameBoy Camera is an accessory that was designed for the original handheld Nintendo GameBoy console, enabling users to capture low quality photos. First released in Japan in 1998, the camera accessory is older than I am (but only by a few months) and soon ceased manufacture in 2002 – a cool gimmick for gamers with some clear faults and limited use.

One of several downsides of this device was that images could not be viewed or transferred elsewhere; although you could print out the captured images via a separate thermal printer (but only to the size of a large postage stamp). While this may have been super cool back in the day, the practicality of the camera and print system just doesn't compare (obviously) to the likes of modern Polaroid cameras or the Fujifilm Instax Minis.

YouTuber Conor Merrigan is one of the few people to have modded the GameBoy Camera in recent years to allow for the uploading of images as digital files to a PC. The video (above) explains this process far better than I could write it, but long story short – it requires a soldering iron, some knowledge of Arduino coding and a raw data decoder to convert script into a digital image file.

Towards the end of the video, Merrigan uses a 3D-printed mount adaptor to attach a cheap Tamron 28-80mm zoom lens to his GameBoy Camera system. The lens doesn't quite work at first due, to the distance from the camera sensor, but trial and error led to an eventual success.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Conor Merrigan) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Conor Merrigan) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Conor Merrigan) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Conor Merrigan) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Conor Merrigan)

More recently, Merrigan attached the newly modded GameBoy Camera to a different GameBoy console with an enhanced backlit screen, to allow for better "live view" visuals when shooting with the lens. He took to the race track and captured some insanely cool images of race cars using the modified setup.

Proof that the Nintendo Game Boy Camera still has its uses, though it was never intended to be used this way, this awesome enhancement by Merrigan puts the fun back into shooting – and is, as he describes, "so dumb but so cool".

To see more work from Conor Merrigan, be sure to check out his YouTube and Instagram accounts, and thanks again to Conor for allowing us to share these insanely awesome, too-cool-to-be-real images.

