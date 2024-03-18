Fujifilm X100VI scalpers: I salute you

By Ben Andrews
published

Fujifilm introduces new measures to prevent resellers making huge profits on the X100VI - but is that even a problem?

Fujifilm X100VI covered by three dollar symbols
(Image credit: Fujifilm, Future)

The Fujifilm X100VI is the hottest, must-have camera of the moment. Despite Fujifilm apparently doubling its manufacturing capacity to try and meet the stratospheric demand for its latest camera, its efforts have still fallen short. In some regions demand is so high a lottery system has been implemented, whereby entrants merely 'win' the prize of being able to pre-order the camera at its retail price.

Naturally in a capitalist economy, when demand for a product outstrips supply, prices go up, and therefore it's no surprise that some who have been lucky enough to bag an X100VI are reselling it for a tidy profit. Probably the most notable example of this is a limited edition X100VI recently listed for resale at US$18,000, but you'll also find the regular version of the camera on reseller sites with a four-figure mark-up over the retail price.

(Image credit: eBay)

In an effort to cut down on this practice - known as 'scalping' - several Fujifilm House of Photography stores in Japan have apparently introduced a new lottery requirement stipulating that every entrant must have a confirmed purchase history in order to enter the draw. 

Of course just because you've made a Fujifilm purchase in the past doesn't necessarily mean you won't go on to re-sell your new X100VI for a profit, but this system would seem to narrow down entrants to supposed Fujifilm enthusiasts, and filter out pure chancers who have no prior interest in Fujifilm products.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

But should we be so dismissive of these so-called 'scalpers'? As the saying goes, 'it takes two to tango': such inflated X100VI prices are only made possible by consumers who are willing to pay such vast mark-ups. If this was a limited edition product with no additional stock likely to reach the market, then this would be a genuine problem for Fujifilm enthusiasts. However the current X100VI shortage is temporary, as Fujifilm will inevitably satisfy this initial frenzy and stock levels for the X100VI will eventually meet demand - all you have to do is wait. 

If there are buyers who are impatient enough (and entirely willing) to pay these over-inflated prices to get their hands on an X100VI right now, then I say fair play to the sellers making a fast buck. That's capitalism, folks.

Story credit: Fuji Rumors

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

