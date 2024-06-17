Fujifilm X-T50 is now in stock at Jessops – grab it while it's still on the shelves!

If you've been looking to upgrade your best DSLR to one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market and you want something powerful but compact then this latest news from Jessops will be music to your ears as the retailer now has the Fujifilm X-T50 in stock for £1,299!

Fujifilm X-T50 | now £1,299

Now in Stock at Jessops. Grab one of the latest Fujifilm cameras that's capable of 40MP stills and 6K video is a compact form factor along with its famous 20 film simulations. 💰 Massive specs

✅ 40MP Stills & 6K video

❌Big price increase over the X-T30 II 💲 Price Check:

Wex: £1,299 | LCE: £1,299

This innovative camera is designed to captivate photography enthusiasts who are eager to explore Fujifilm's extensive and renowned range of film simulations. At the heart of this camera is a dedicated film simulation dial, allowing users to effortlessly access and experiment with the entire collection, including the latest addition, Reala Ace. This feature makes the X-T50 an ideal choice for photographers looking to recreate the distinct aesthetics of classic film with modern digital convenience.

The Fujifilm X-T50 is also a worthy contender to its bigger brother the Fujifilm X-T5, to find out more about how these two compare to each other, you should read our Fujifilm X-T50- vs X-T5.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The X-T50 also inherits many of the advanced features found in the esteemed Fujifilm X100VI, including the same powerful 40.2-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor and the efficient X-Processor 5. This combination ensures superior image quality, remarkable color reproduction, and enhanced detail, meeting the high standards expected from FUJIFILM’s flagship models.

However, the X-T50 sets itself apart by offering the flexibility of interchangeable lenses, providing users with greater creative freedom and versatility in their photographic endeavors. Despite its advanced capabilities, the X-T50 is lightweight and compact, making it exceptionally travel-friendly.

Its streamlined build does not compromise functionality or durability, allowing photographers to capture stunning images and videos on the go. This camera is a powerful tool for seasoned professionals and an inviting gateway for newcomers to explore the art of photography with Fujifilm’s signature charm and sophistication.