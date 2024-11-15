Fujifilm releases firmware to fix an issue kit lens for X-M5 ahead of the camera's release

The Fujifilm X-M5 is a new camera scheduled to be released later this month, already piquing the interest of budding content creators and vloggers for its high-performance AF and 6K video recording.

The kit lens that comes with it is the Fujifilm XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens, and Fujifilm has just issued a firmware update that optimizes the compatibility between the lens and Fujifilm X-M5 and X-T50 cameras by fixing a recurring issue.

The official firmware notes are as follows:

"Fujifilm XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens (Ver.1.12)

The firmware update Ver.1.12 from Ver.1.11 incorporates the following issue:

The following software issue is supposed to be fixed with Ver.1.11, but it is observed that the same issue still occurs in rare cases under some shooting conditions. This is the revised firmware to fix the bug even in the above conditions.

• The lens initializes itself unintentionally and automatically retracts once and back to the original position frequently when using the latest X-T50 and X-M5 cameras.”

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The new firmware update Ver.1.12 comes just days after Fujifilm issued the update Ver.1.11, which judging by the new notes, was not as effective at solving the issue as intended.

The problem, hopefully now resolved, regards the lenses compatability with the X-M5 and X-T50. A phenomenon would occur where the lens would automatically extend and retract frequently without indication as if unintentionally hunting for focus. This of course affects the shooting experience and stops the camera and lens from working to their potential.

This is an important update, especially as the Fujifilm XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens is the new kit lens for the new Fujifilm X-M5. Many new users will be purchasing the camera kit lens bundle and may only have the kit lens to use so it's a good job the update was issued by Fujifilm ahead of its release!

Black Friday deals have started early this year with Fujifilm offering many discounts on cameras and lenses. For more information, visit our Black Friday Camera Deals Hub!