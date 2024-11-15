Fujifilm releases firmware to fix an issue kit lens for X-M5 ahead of the camera's release

By
published

An important update has been issued by Fujifilm fixing an issue with the XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens

Fujifilm XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The Fujifilm X-M5 is a new camera scheduled to be released later this month, already piquing the interest of budding content creators and vloggers for its high-performance AF and 6K video recording.

The kit lens that comes with it is the Fujifilm XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens, and Fujifilm has just issued a firmware update that optimizes the compatibility between the lens and Fujifilm X-M5 and X-T50 cameras by fixing a recurring issue.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles