Fujifilm releases firmware to fix an issue kit lens for X-M5 ahead of the camera's release

The firmware update Ver.1.12 from Ver.1.11 incorporates the following issue:
The following software issue is supposed to be fixed with Ver.1.11, but it is observed that the same issue still occurs in rare cases under some shooting conditions. This is the revised firmware to fix the bug even in the above conditions.
• The lens initializes itself unintentionally and automatically retracts once and back to the original position frequently when using the latest X-T50 and X-M5 cameras.”
The new firmware update Ver.1.12 comes just days after Fujifilm issued the update Ver.1.11, which judging by the new notes, was not as effective at solving the issue as intended.
The problem, hopefully now resolved, regards the lenses compatability with the X-M5 and X-T50. A phenomenon would occur where the lens would automatically extend and retract frequently without indication as if unintentionally hunting for focus. This of course affects the shooting experience and stops the camera and lens from working to their potential.
This is an important update, especially as the Fujifilm XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens is the new kit lens for the new Fujifilm X-M5. Many new users will be purchasing the camera kit lens bundle and may only have the kit lens to use so it's a good job the update was issued by Fujifilm ahead of its release!
