Fujifilm offers £500 camera-scrappage scheme for competitors' kit

If you've fancied making the leap to medium format but have been put off by the cost, now could be your chance, with Fujifilm offering a tasty £500 trade-in bonus on your old kit when you upgrade to its top-of-the-line Fujifilm GFX100 II, or its 'budget' brother the Fujifilm GFX100 S II. We bestowed our coveted five-star Gold Award on both models and pointed out the main differences between the two in our comparison article.

The scheme is operating in the UK and some other European countries. Any interchangeable-lens camera will do (as long as the participating retailer is prepared to accept it), from newer mirrorless models such as a Nikon Z6 III, to an aging DSLR like Canon EOS 7D II, just so long as it is in working order.

The £500 sweetener comes on top of the trade-in value of your old camera kit, as determined by the retailer you make the purchase from – Fujifilm takes pains to point out that it has no influence over the valuation you receive for your traded-in camera. The trade-in bonus is applied at the point of purchase at qualifying online retailers or in-store.

Dealers offering this additional trade-in include:



Park Cameras



Clifton Cameras

Wex Photo Video

Jessops



The offer only applies to brand-new Fujifilm cameras and is not available on secondhand or refurbished kit. You have until January 16, 2025 to make your mind up, after which the offer expires.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, you'll also need a lens to go with your new medium-format friend, and Fujifilm is also now offering a Fujifilm GFX100S II with the Fujifilm GF 35-70mm f/4.5-5.6 WR as a kit lens option – and this new bundle also qualifies for the trade-in bonus. The GF 35-70mm appears in our buyers' guide to the best Fujifilm GF lenses.

Fujifilm vies with Hasselblad and Phase One for medium-format supremacy, so you might also be interested in the best medium-format cameras.