Fujifilm offers £500 camera-scrappage scheme for competitors' kit

Upgrade to a medium-format Fujifilm GFX100 II or GFX100S II and receive a cool 500 nicker ON TOP of your camera's trade-in value

Fujifilm GFX100S II with Hot Deal sticker
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

If you've fancied making the leap to medium format but have been put off by the cost, now could be your chance, with Fujifilm offering a tasty £500 trade-in bonus on your old kit when you upgrade to its top-of-the-line Fujifilm GFX100 II, or its 'budget' brother the Fujifilm GFX100 S II. We bestowed our coveted five-star Gold Award on both models and pointed out the main differences between the two in our comparison article.

The scheme is operating in the UK and some other European countries. Any interchangeable-lens camera will do (as long as the participating retailer is prepared to accept it), from newer mirrorless models such as a Nikon Z6 III, to an aging DSLR like Canon EOS 7D II, just so long as it is in working order.

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

