A decade later, the Canon 7D Mark II is still a powerhouse performer

By
published

There's a reason the Canon 7D Mark II was so coveted for wildlife shooting – and 10 years on, it's still a formidable camera

Canon EOS 7D Mark II camera with 18-135mm kit lens against a yellow-and-blue background
(Image credit: Canon)

Ten years ago, the Canon 7D Mark II was launched – and in many people's minds, it was the very best camera for wildlife photography.

Of course, a decade is a lifetime in camera years. So perhaps it's surprising that, despite its advanced age, Canon 7D Mark II is still an incredibly potent camera – and one that still delivers great results even today.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

TOPICS

Related articles