Fujifilm discontinues the XF 56mm f/1.2 R APD in Japan – but don't worry, there is a replacement

It looks like the Fujinon XF 56mm f/1.2 R APD is on its way out as camera stores in Japan have started to mark it as discontinued. Renowned for its super smooth bokeh and extremely wide aperture, this portrait-perfect lens has since been replaced by an even better version.

Fujifilm first released the Fujinon XF 56mm f/1.2 R APD after owners of the original Fujinon XF56mm f/1.2 R expressed a desire for an even smoother, creamier bokeh. Fujifilm responded by launching a version with an apodization filter which helps to smooth out the transition in out-of-focus areas creating less harsh edges. Fujifilm was one of the first consumer camera brands to add an apodization to its lenses but according to a recent patent, it looks like Canon is gearing up to launch four zoom lenses with defocus smoothing which is another way of creating the same effect.

The news was originally shared by Asobinet and reported on by Fuji Rumors. While the APD version delivered on the promise of buttery smooth bokeh, it came with its own set of limitations. Users reported a reduction in brightness between f/1.2 and f/5.6, resulting in an effective lens speed of around f/1.7 when wide open. Concerns were also raised about how the APD filter slowed down the autofocus and considering this lens was more expensive than the original, the benefit of the smooth bokeh wasn’t enough to justify the cost.

In a mission to keep all customers happy, Fujifilm launched yet another version – the Fujinon XF 56mmF1.2 R WR – in September 2022. With a redesigned structure, this lens can deliver super smooth bokeh without relying on an APD filter addressing the drawbacks associated with its predecessor.

The introduction of the XF56mmF1.2 R WR essentially renders the need for both the XF56mmF1.2 R and its APD variant obsolete, so we’re hardly surprised it’s been discontinued. Furthermore, the non-APD version was marked as discontinued back in January 2023 as Fujifilm continues to refine and streamline its lens offerings.

