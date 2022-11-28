Fujifilm 35mm film is in short supply due to high demand

Fujifilm has recently issued an apology to customers as it is currently experiencing a shortage of 35mm color negative and reversal film.

Despite the rising costs of film and film development, analog photography has made an almighty comeback in recent years. Many photographers are switching from the best full-frame cameras (opens in new tab) to the best film cameras (opens in new tab), some of which date back to the 1970s such as the Canon AE-1. Unfortunately, the increased popularity of analog photography means that some of the best film for 35mm cameras (opens in new tab) is now in short supply, including several Fujifilm varieties.

There is a certain magic to film photography you just don’t get with digital cameras. Film cameras have amazing build quality and weight, all the mechanical parts make stereotypical sounds, and controlling exposure using external dials is very satisfying. The closest we’ve got to modern cameras with a vintage design comes in the form of the Nikon Zfc (opens in new tab), the Fujifilm X-Pro3 (opens in new tab) (and predecessors), and the Fujifilm X-T5 (opens in new tab) which all look like they could be many years older if it weren't for their highly advanced inner workings.

According to Fuji Rumors (opens in new tab), a spokesman for the company said, " Due to the shortage of raw materials, supply and demand for “color negative film 135 size” and “reversal film 135 size” is expected to be tight for the time being. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers."

Film shortages aren’t just an issue for Fujifilm though, Kodak has also reported issues with keeping up with demand. According to Fujifilm, the products in short supply include Fujicolor 100, Fujicolor Superia Premium 400 and Fujichrome Velvia 50. Two roles of reversal film have also been affected, Fujichrome Velvia 100 and Fujifichrome Provia 100F.

While this is bad news for film photographers (especially if you’re not stocked up) digital Fujifilm users can be silently smug as all the latest X-series cameras come with a set of film simulations based on Fuji’s classic films including the ones mentioned above.

There has been no word on when Fujifilm will be able to ensure a stable supply of products. Still, the company is working hard to make sure it’s “as soon as possible” and until then, Fujifilm are grateful for people’s understanding.

Today's best Fujifilm X-T5 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $1,699.95 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $1,699.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $1,699.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

These are the best Fujifilm cameras (opens in new tab) and the best Fujifilm lenses (opens in new tab).