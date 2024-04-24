From 5000 filmmakers to 30: Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2024 shortlist is announced

By Kalum Carter
published

International filmmakers from 148 countries compete for the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2024

© Rana Ramy, Egypt, ABOVE/ZERO, Shortlist, Future Format, Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2024
(Image credit: © Rana Ramy, Egypt, ABOVE/ZERO, Shortlist, Future Format, Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2024)

The Sony Future Filmmaker Awards is a major annual awards program established by Creo and sponsored by Sony. It is a competition for short films "devoted to supporting and elevating independent filmmakers from around the globe."

Creo has just announced the 30 filmmakers that make up its shortlist for the 2024 competition, with the entire shortlist given the unique experience of attending a week of special events at the Sony Pictures Studios lot in Los Angeles. The winners will be selected by a panel of industry-leading judges, and will be presented with a cash prize along with some of the market's best cine cameras and lenses.

Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

