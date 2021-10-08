Fresh updates to Panasonic's Lumix G cameras will enhance RAW video, and more

Some of the best Panasonic cameras are about to get even better. That's because the Japanese corporation has just announced new series of firmware updates for its Lumix G Series mirrorless cameras, aimed at enhancing their functions and usability.

Updates for the GH5S, BGH1 and G9 will be available to download from the LUMIX Global Customer Support website from Thursday 4 November 2021.

And the big news for GH5S and BGH1 owners is that you'll be able to output RAW video over HDMI, to save Blackmagic RAW on the Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR.

The Lumix GH5s (Image credit: Panasonic)

Furthermore, during RAW output, V-Log L or Rec.709 will be selectable on the Live View monitor, and you'll be able to use shooting assist functions, including V-Log L View Assist, WFM (Wave Form Monitor), Vector Scope and Zebra Pattern, too.

Thirdly, Focus Ring Control function will added to all three cameras for the following lenses: H-XA025, H-ES200, H-E08018, H-X1025, H-HSA12035, H-ES12060, H-FS12060, H-X2550, H-HSA35100, H-FSA45200, H-ES50200, H-FSA100300 and H-RS100400.

And finally, for the BGH1 it will be possible to assign the HDMI RAW data output function to the Fn button, and turn it on and off from the camera.

The new firmware will be titled version 2.5 for DC-G9, version 2.2 for DC-GH5S and version 2.3 for DC-BGH1.