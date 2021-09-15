FREE guides with Digital Photographer magazine 244!

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now.

This month we have another amazing issue for you, packed full of pro techniques, advice and insight.

Pro guide to filters

Use hardware filters to enhance your images in the field (Image credit: Future)

It is possible to do almost anything in software these days, but sometimes the old ways are the best! Not every filter effect can be simulated in Photoshop, Affinity or Capture and this when hardware filters shine.

In our feature this issue we take a look at all of the main filter types no pro shooter should find themselves without. From ND grads and polarizers, to the more niche stripe filters and soft focus models, we examine and demystify all of the main types, explaining how to get more from each, for high-end images. Find all of this great advice starting on page 22 of the magazine.

Improve your composition

Just what is the best way to frame any subject? Read our feature and find out what your images might be missing. (Image credit: Future)

Lee Frost is one of the UK's most recognisable names in photography and this issue he has provided an essential guide to composing professional images. Titled 5 ways to improve your landscape composition, Lee covers key pro methods for getting the most out of your environment. Learn to use lines, create a balanced frame, use contrast and create structure using shapes.

Blue Hour to Black and White

Photographer Helen trust demonstrates how to shoot a dramatic cityscape and then convert it to a magical monochrome artwork. (Image credit: Future)

Black and White photography remains as popular as ever, but learning to shoot and edit for the maximum depth and texture can be a lengthy process and takes plenty of practise. In our creative pro project this issue we join Helen Trust, who shoots a wonderful study of the New York skyline and explains how best to capture exposure and then convert to beautiful mono.

Seeing the city

We join Verity Milligan for a walking tour of Birmingham in search of abstracts and inspiration. (Image credit: Future)

Sports lenses on test!

We pit four lenses from Sony Sigma, Nikon and Canon against each other to see which comes out on top. (Image credit: Future)

