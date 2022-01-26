FREE ebooks with Digital Photographer Magazine 249!

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now.

This month we have another amazing issue for you, packed full of pro techniques, advice and insight.

Pro techniques you need to master in 2022

Keep up to date with the styles and hot techniques you need to know for the coming year (Image credit: Future)

Every New Year is an opportunity to learn new skills and further your photographic education. Even top pros recognise the importance of continuous learning and adding to your skillset, but which are the key techniques to focus on? This issue we have complied a set of the best photographic tricks of the trade to keep up with the competition. We have selected those which enable you to own social media and secure commissions, by offering exactly what clients want to see, in any genre.

Atmospheric landscapes

Capture scenics with added drama by mastering the elements. (Image credit: Future)

Landscapes are some of the most popular images to shoot for a reason - they are accessible to all and vary greatly in their scope and variety. However, in order to capture the best possible results, you need to understand what it is about a scene which makes it attractive and how to best to capture these qualities on-camera. In our dramatic landscapes feature this issue, we explore how to shoot scenic images with a difference. From varying your angle to changing up your aperture choices, and from finding ideal locations, to working in challenging weather, we've covered your bases.

Portraits with colour

Learn to incorporate coloured lighting into your portrait flash repertoire (Image credit: Future)

Join Holly Wren as she walks us through the process of capturing studio portrait images with a flash of colour. Holly demonstrates both the shooting and editing stages of this simple-yet-effective lighting technique, which introduces a cinematic edge to any headshot.

Child and family portraiture

Technique Editor Peter Fenech joins family photographer Nicola Webster for a behind the scenes look of one of her shoots. (Image credit: Future)

Photo editors

Which post processing application is best for you? We put ten to the test. (Image credit: Future)

Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.

