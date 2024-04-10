Fortune favors the brave? Akaso launches new Brave 8 Lite action camera

The budget action camera space is currently very hotly contested, with older but still incredibly competent tech from GoPro and DJI battling it out for ever-cheaper prices. Akaso has for the past several years been a company that has excelled in providing decent action cameras whilst significantly undercutting the big market players.

However, it is now Akaso’s prior release, the Brave 8, that has been undercut and left it playing catchup on its own USP. Akaso is now back with a brand new model – the Akaso Brave 8 Lite, which might offer enough value to performance to reclaim the budget throne.

Starting with video performance, the Akaso Brave 8 comes equipped with an Amba chip and 7G lens which the company claims should produce clearer imaging and truer colors with video up to 4K60 fps and 20MP photos.

The sensor in the Brave 8 Lite is slightly smaller than the Brave 8, with the 8 having a Sony 1/2" sensor, and the Brave Lite a Sony 1/2.3" sensor, however, the pixel density in the Brave 8 Lite is much lower, so pixels should be bigger which might make for better low light performance, but we will have to put that to the test.

The Brave 8 Lite utilizes Akaso’s latest intelligent stabilization algorithm to generate more stable video, using the Akaso Go app, the camera can apply SuperSmooth algorithms to smooth out movement in recordings to make for a more gimbal-like final product. To connect to the app and transfer video, the Brave 8 Lite connects to the app via dual-frequency 2.4/5G WiFi which balances a stable connection and faster speeds depending on the environment.

Other key video features include a 4K HDR mode which should bring out more of the detail in highlights and shadows which should help when shooting in challenging conditions. Vertical Shooting allows the Brave 8 Lite to easily flip into vertical orientation using the in-built gyroscope to capture phone-ready content without any additional editing. Also new is HindSight, which when turned on can save up to 15 seconds of footage before you release the shutter, to capture any moments your finger was just a little too slow for.

Of course, being an action camera, the necessity to be able to take a dip in the water is a fairly key component. The Brave 8 Lite is IPX8 water-resistant, which means it should be able to survive up to 10 meters (33ft) below the surface. This water resistance is also built-in straight out of the box, so you can get better footage when snorkeling, scuba diving, or surfing without needing to buy any additional cages or accessories.

With a 1550mAh battery, Akaso calculates that you should achieve record times of up to 90 minutes while recording in 4K, and two batteries come in the box, so you can extend that to around three hours of shooting. The box will also come jam-packed with mounts, straps, and adhesive pads for mounting the camera onto helmets, handlebars, and more.

The Akaso Brave 8 Lite will cost $199/£189 at launch, this matches the current price of the older, but still very impressive DJI Osmo Action 3, but undercuts the GoPro Hero 10 by around $50. However, the Akaso has an edge in providing a lot more in the box. Akaso is also knocking an additional $20 off for 72 hours following the launch to celebrate the new arrival, which you can claim on Akaso’s site or from Amazon.

Check out our top picks for the best action camera or the best budget action camera to see how the Brave 8 Lite stacks up.