Forget Black Friday! The Sony A6400 just hit its lowest price

Snag a $178 saving on the always-popular Sony A6400, in this better-than-Black-Friday deal at Walmart

Sony A6400 against an indigo background with the text &quot;Great price&quot;
(Image credit: Sony)

You don't need to wait a month for the best Black Friday camera deals – this super-popular Sony camera is at a new low price!

Right now you can pick up the Sony A6400 for just $719.95 – a $178.05 saving at Walmart. If you've been thinking about switching to Sony or upgrading from your phone, this is an unreal deal.

Sony A6400 | was $898 | now $719.95SAVE $178.05 at Walmart

Sony A6400 | was $898 | now $719.95
SAVE $178.05 at Walmart The ideal camera for travel, content creation, and anyone who wants the top Sony features in a comopact, affordable body!

View Deal

James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

