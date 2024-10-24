Forget Black Friday! The Sony A6400 just hit its lowest price

You don't need to wait a month for the best Black Friday camera deals – this super-popular Sony camera is at a new low price!

Right now you can pick up the Sony A6400 for just $719.95 – a $178.05 saving at Walmart. If you've been thinking about switching to Sony or upgrading from your phone, this is an unreal deal.

Sony A6400 | was $898 | now $719.95

SAVE $178.05 at Walmart The ideal camera for travel, content creation, and anyone who wants the top Sony features in a comopact, affordable body!

The Sony A6400 (review) has been a perennially popular camera since it launched in 2019 – but don't let its age fool you!

The thing with Sony cameras is, they're so front-loaded with advanced tech that they're still impressive years down the line – by which time, like the A6400 here, they're much more attractively priced.

Its 24.2MP APS-C sensor offers fantastic image quality while enabling the body to stay extremely compact and lightweight – making it an ideal everyday carry, a great adventure companion for vacations, and even a capable content creation machine.

Indeed, its 180° screen is great for vlogging as well as selfies, and as with all Sony cameras the autofocus system is robust and trustworthy – and a great asset whether you're rattling off stills at 11fps or video at up to 4K 30p.

