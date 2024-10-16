First-ever 4K 60fps dashcam captures crashes in crystal-clear clarity

Don't do this while driving or you're sure to stack; use the voice control feature instead

Dashcam maker Viofo has launched the A329, the first device to capture footage in ultra-hi-res 4K video and an ultra-smooth 60fps frame rate. While other cams have been able to capture 4K, this has previously topped out at a standard 30fps, while those capable of 60fps were limited to a 1080p resolution.

The A329's 4K 60fps combination enables the camera to capture a higher frame rate and smoother video, thanks to the latest-gen quad-core ARM Cortex A53 video processing chipset, resulting in ultra-smooth and crisp visuals to capture license plates and every detail in exceptional clarity, both day and night.

The A329 is available with just the front-facing camera, or as a two-channel kit (Image credit: Viofo)

The A329 comes in a standalone version with the front camera only or in a kit with an optional rear camera, which records in 2K video (still at 60fps). The front camera deploys a Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 1/1.8'' 8Mp image sensor, designed to deliver exceptional clarity in low light and with less motion blur. The rear camera deploys a Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 1/2.8'' 5Mp image sensor, featuring an impressive 2.5 times wider dynamic range to capture exceptionally clear and sharp video.

The A329 is also the first model to use Wi-Fi 6 technology, which is three times faster in the 5GHz band, at up to 30MB/s. This enables a one-minute 4K video to be downloaded in less than 10 seconds. HDMI 4K video out transmits uncompressed video to electronic devices, such as an iPad, for an even clearer view.

An optional rear camera records what's going on behind you in 2K video, to complement the front dashcam's 4K footage (Image credit: Viofo)

It also has external SSD support to significantly extend its recording capability. This allows the capture of up to three weeks of footage and enables long distances to be traveled without the worry of storage limitations or important footage being overwritten.

Other features include voice control for safer hands-free operation while driving, a parking mode that provides continuous monitoring when parked up, integrated GPS tracking to log route and speed thus adding context to recorded footage, and a CPL filter to reduce glare and improve image clarity in bright conditions. If you opt for the kit with the rear camera, a 2.8mm super-slim coaxial rear cable and miniature connectors enable a neatly hidden installation.

The two-channel version of the A329 is on sale for $399.99/ £314, with the single camera version retailing for $329.99 / £259.

