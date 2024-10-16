First-ever 4K 60fps dashcam captures crashes in crystal-clear clarity

By
published

The Viofo A329 combines super-detailed 4K video with super-fast 60fps to capture incredibly detailed images of on-the-road incidents

Viofo A329 dashcam
Don't do this while driving or you're sure to stack; use the voice control feature instead (Image credit: Viofo)

Dashcam maker Viofo has launched the A329, the first device to capture footage in ultra-hi-res 4K video and an ultra-smooth 60fps frame rate. While other cams have been able to capture 4K, this has previously topped out at a standard 30fps, while those capable of 60fps were limited to a 1080p resolution.

The A329's 4K 60fps combination enables the camera to capture a higher frame rate and smoother video, thanks to the latest-gen quad-core ARM Cortex A53 video processing chipset, resulting in ultra-smooth and crisp visuals to capture license plates and every detail in exceptional clarity, both day and night.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

Related articles