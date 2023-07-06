The film revival continues as Lomography releases brand-new color negative film

Lomography is riding the renewed wave of interest in film photography and is gearing up to launch a brand new film – the LomoChrome Color ‘92 in 35mm, 110, and 120 formats.

Excitingly this is a brand new never before seen emulsion, and not a reworking or rebranding of other films like we have seen from rivals recently. This is actually Lomography's first release of a new film product since LomoChrome Metropolis film in 2019.

The heavily nostalgic new LomoChrome Color ‘92 film is inspired by the 1990s, when the Lomographic Society International was born, and according to Lomography, this new color negative film will recreate the iconic colors of that golden age for the modern film shooter. In the first sample images supplied by Lomography, the colors and tones from the LomoChrome Color ‘92 look fantastic, and as a 90s baby, they take me right back to my childhood photos.

LomoChrome Color '92

The new LomoChrome Color ‘92 film will be C-41 and rated ISO400. Lomography describes the new film as offering "delicate and colder undertones", but with a "burst of retro charm and classic analog character". Lomography also claims the film will offer a good dynamic range, so it should be a great option for those that like to under or overexpose their films.

Lomography will begin a phased rollout with the 35mm version coming first, which will then be followed up by the 120 ad 110 variants at a later date. LomoChrome Color ‘92 will be available initially in single packs and is available to order right now from the Lomography store.

LomoChrome Color '92

Lomography films are all about having fun and enjoying photography, the company is known for playing with color in its films, and Lomography offers a range of films that are much more zany and playful than rivals, such as the LomoChrome Purple or LomoChrome Turquoise, as well as catering for those after a more traditional film, such as the Lomography Color Negative. Lomography also offers a range of reusable cameras preloaded with various films for quick and easy photographic moments, as well as quirky cameras such as the Diana+ that offers a new dimension to taking film photos.

I always enjoy the unusual and unexpected nature of shooting with Lomography film and cameras, and I can't wait to see what the new LomoChrome Color '92 is capable of.

