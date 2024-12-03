Film photography gets a Hello Kitty makeover with this Retrospekt cowboy-themed camera

Retro tech manufacturer Retrospekt has partnered with lifestyle brand Sanrio to release the 'Hello Kitty Howdy Partner collection', blending film photography with cowboy-inspired aesthetics. This limited edition collection sees Hello Kitty transported to the Wild West and offers new collectible gear for fans of the brand and photography enthusiasts alike.

Film photography has seen a resurgence in recent years, driven by social media trends and the growing desire for the 'film look,' particularly among younger generations. The new Howdy Partner collection takes this trend to the next level, giving film cameras a fun makeover by blending the nostalgia of analog with a Wild West twist – all through the animated lens of Hello Kitty.

At the heart of the collection is a Retrospekt FC-11 35mm film camera. This white and pink fixed-focus camera is equipped with a built-in flash and features Hello Kitty dressed as a cowgirl alongside other Western motifs such as a pony, a star-branded boot, and a cactus.

A bright pink ring around the lens adds a pop of color, while a purple wrist strap ensures camera security when carrying. Introducing personality to our equipment can be a fun way to customize the photography experience, and this design makes it an accessible option for those new to film photography while also appealing to collectors.

For those who want to further enhance their experience, the collection also includes a roll of Howdy Partner Hello Kitty & Friends 35mm film. This special film features pre-exposed borders with Hello Kitty and her friends – Keroppi, Chococat, Cinnamoroll, My Melody, and Kuromi – each dressed in Cowboy/girl outfits. Each roll contains 24 exposures with a speed of 400 ISO, offering a fun twist on traditional film photography.

Rounding off the collection is a 'prairie-chic camera bag', designed to fit both your camera and film. With a red and pink exterior, white fringe, and snap buttons, the bag is a playful nod to classic Western fashion, reimagined with a Hello Kitty touch.

This unique collaboration is available for purchase on Sanrio and Retrospekt’s websites, the camera retailing for $59, the film for $18, and the camera bag for $29.

