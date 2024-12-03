Film photography gets a Hello Kitty makeover with this Retrospekt cowboy-themed camera

Say 'Howdy' to analog as Hello Kitty gives film photography a playful Wild West twist

Retro tech manufacturer Retrospekt has partnered with lifestyle brand Sanrio to release the 'Hello Kitty Howdy Partner collection', blending film photography with cowboy-inspired aesthetics. This limited edition collection sees Hello Kitty transported to the Wild West and offers new collectible gear for fans of the brand and photography enthusiasts alike.

Film photography has seen a resurgence in recent years, driven by social media trends and the growing desire for the 'film look,' particularly among younger generations. The new Howdy Partner collection takes this trend to the next level, giving film cameras a fun makeover by blending the nostalgia of analog with a Wild West twist – all through the animated lens of Hello Kitty.

