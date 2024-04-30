Explorers drop GoPro into the deepest unobstructed pit in USA in "World first"

By Leonie Helm
published

Ellison's Cave is a pit located in the Appalachian Plateaus of Northwest Georgia. The so-called 'Fantastic Pit' is 586 feet deep

A screen shot of the device used to winch a GoPro down to the deepest pit in the U.S
Twins James and Edward, of the Action Adventure Twins, have dropped a GoPro in to the deepest pit in the U.S at 586ft deep. Here they are using a homemade device to retrieve the camera. (Image credit: Action Adventure Twins)

U.S.-based spelunking enthusiasts (and identical twins) James and Edward, also known as the Action Adventure Twins, are best known for documenting their action-packed escapades on their GoPro across YouTube and Instagram

Now we might have advised the twins in our best action cameras guide that the  DJI Osmo Action 4) and Insta360 Ace Pro have the famous GoPro beat on low-light quality, but, in what they claim is a world first, the twins film themselves dropping their GoPro camera into the deepest unobstructed pit in the U.S, revealing its murky depths for the first time.

