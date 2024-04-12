Explore the best camera kit in the world! Digital Photographer magazine Issue 278 is out now

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now!

This month we have another amazing issue for you, featuring professional tips, reviews, and practical how-to guides. Here's a sneak peek of what's inside!

Discover creative compositions

Create stunning compositions which go beyond the obvious (Image credit: ​Divyanshu ​Verma)

Sometimes in photography, as in life, intricate planning can be the route to success. However, in many cases, spontaneity is what yields the most inspirational results. Take composition, for example. You can follow the rules set out in all the photo textbooks but often we press the shutter button when the image feels right. In the moment, improvisation produces the most unexpected successes.

To that end, explore our special cover feature starting on p36 of the magazine, where you’ll learn how to identify unusual framing opportunities for professional-looking shots that go beyond the obvious. We’ll show you the key ways to find unusual angles and exciting new ways to photograph everyday scenes, for images with energy and drama.

Secrets of the mode dial

From p24 of the magazine, find out if you're using your camera's shooting modes to the max (Image credit: Future)

In our other main feature, starting on p24 of the magazine, we’ve got a refresher guide for you about professional ways to use your camera’s shooting modes. The humble mode dial might seem familiar, but are you using each shooting mode to its fullest potential and getting the most from your camera’s exposure system? Even pro photographers can benefit from evaluating how they use their cameras, so take a look at these pages and rediscover your kit.

Ditch the tripod and master handheld photography

Learn essential shooting and editing tricks for going tripod-free in low light (Image credit: Kav Dadfar)

Next up, be certain to explore our creative project pages where travel photo expert, Kav Dadfar, demonstrates how to shoot and edit handheld images in low-light situations. There are times when a tripod or monopod simply isn’t practical and, in these cases, knowing how to capture sharp images in any light is critical.

NEW! Photo Kit Leaderboard

Explore the best cameras, lenses and accessories on the market to find your best buy (Image credit: Future)

Starting on p96, our new Kit Leaderboard has been an instant hit! It's an exciting live snapshot of the photo industry, listing the very best cameras, lenses, accessories, software and more. Stay tuned to see if your camera reaches the top! And will our current winning camera, the Sony A9 III, be knocked off its throne? Pick up a copy of issue 278 to find out!

Top tips from the Digital Photography Pro Community

Our network of professional photographers offers indispensable insight into everything from becoming a wedding photographer to planning and running your first photography workshop. (Image credit: Mark Brion)

Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.

