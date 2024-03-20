Explore the best camera kit in the world! Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 277 is out now

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now!
Subscribe today to get DP delivered to your door and device.
This month we have another amazing issue for you, featuring professional tips, reviews, and practical how-to guides. Here's a sneak peek of what's inside!
Complete guide to landscape post processing
We all love landscape photography and, in this issue, we focus on the hugely artistic genre of landscape editing. We dive into the core software techniques for editing landscape images, covering everything from colour treatment to lighting effects. Landscapes offer an almost endless variety of colours and patterns to explore but we are limited by the lighting nature gives us while we’re out on location. With the high-level skills covered in these pages, you’ll be able to create scenic shots that truly express the emotions you experienced when out in the field. Master all of the essential tools in key editing software and learn to subtly work with different exposures, bring out incredible detail and take control of the light. Create scenic masterpieces today!
Shoot Abstract
Then, from p36, we explore the wonderfully expressive genre of abstract photography. With help from two pro abstract photographers, Raghuvamsh Chavali and Ladoza, learn to find amazing photo subjects in any location, even at home, and make beautifully artistic images brimming with colour and energy.
All access
For a great many creative people, photography is a means of expression – a way of converting emotions into a physical representation of who they are and what they stand for. However, for some, the act of photography itself can present challenges most of us would never stop to consider. On page 14 of the magazine, we join Isobel Greenhalgh, a photographer on a mission to highlight accessibility issues in photography and the small changes that could make the industry a better environment for us all to work in.
NEW! Photo Kit Leaderboard
We never like to sit still for long on the magazine and, as such, we have two brand new sections for you to explore. Starting on p96, our Kit Leaderboard is an exciting live snapshot of the photo industry, listing the very best cameras, lenses, accessories, software and more. Stay tuned to see if your camera reaches the top! We also demystify the most confusing photography jargon in our new Photo Glossary on p112.
Pro advice: bought the wrong camera?
Get your copy of DP Issue 277 today!
Get a digital copy instantly on your digital device
Where to find Digital Photographer
Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.
Don't miss out on all of this essential professional-level advice. Get your copy of Digital Photographer now.
Why not Subscribe for a print copy or you can read us on your mobile device with a digital subscription.
You can get your copy of Digital Photographer in stores - but if you can't get out, then order a copy direct from us, either in print or digital form.
For printed back issues go to Magazines Direct
For digital editions of the magazine, you have a variety of options available:
Apple app (for iPhone and iPad)
PocketMags app (multi-platform app for Android and other devices)
Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop and smartphone)
Readly (all-you-can-eat digital magazine subscription service)
Connect with us
Find us on Facebook and Twitter and subscribe to Digital Photographer, to ensure you never miss an issue!
Digital Photographer on Facebook
Digital Photographer on Instagram
Digital Photographer on Twitter
<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2961&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.magazinesdirect.com%2Faz-magazines%2F6936439%2Fdigital-photographer-magazine-subscription.thtml" data-link-merchant="magazinesdirect.com"">Digital Photographer is a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts and amateurs alike!
Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.
Read more:
Essential exposure technique: settings for seamless backgrounds
Photo therapy: the art of patience - why it's worth waiting!
Adapt and conquer! Learn to use lens adaptors the right way
Lighthouse photography: learn to compose images of very tall subjects