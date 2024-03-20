Explore the best camera kit in the world! Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 277 is out now

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now!

Complete guide to landscape post processing

Want to create stunning landscape shots? We show you how to edit to perfection (Image credit: Liam Willis)

We all love landscape photography and, in this issue, we focus on the hugely artistic genre of landscape editing. We dive into the core software techniques for editing landscape images, covering everything from colour treatment to lighting effects. Landscapes offer an almost endless variety of colours and patterns to explore but we are limited by the lighting nature gives us while we’re out on location. With the high-level skills covered in these pages, you’ll be able to create scenic shots that truly express the emotions you experienced when out in the field. Master all of the essential tools in key editing software and learn to subtly work with different exposures, bring out incredible detail and take control of the light. Create scenic masterpieces today!

Shoot Abstract

From p36 of the magazine, discover how to find artistic shots in every scene (Image credit: Future)

Then, from p36, we explore the wonderfully expressive genre of abstract photography. With help from two pro abstract photographers, Raghuvamsh Chavali and Ladoza, learn to find amazing photo subjects in any location, even at home, and make beautifully artistic images brimming with colour and energy.

All access

We visit a photographer who is on a mission to increase accessibility in the photo industry (Image credit: Future)

For a great many creative people, photography is a means of expression – a way of converting emotions into a physical representation of who they are and what they stand for. However, for some, the act of photography itself can present challenges most of us would never stop to consider. On page 14 of the magazine, we join Isobel Greenhalgh, a photographer on a mission to highlight accessibility issues in photography and the small changes that could make the industry a better environment for us all to work in.

NEW! Photo Kit Leaderboard

Explore the best cameras, lenses and accessories on the market to find your best buy (Image credit: Future)

We never like to sit still for long on the magazine and, as such, we have two brand new sections for you to explore. Starting on p96, our Kit Leaderboard is an exciting live snapshot of the photo industry, listing the very best cameras, lenses, accessories, software and more. Stay tuned to see if your camera reaches the top! We also demystify the most confusing photography jargon in our new Photo Glossary on p112.

Pro advice: bought the wrong camera?

Navigate the thorny topic of switching camera systems with pro advice on changing brands or using multiple systems at once (Image credit: Future)

