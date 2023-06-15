Every Leica has a silver lining… Say hi to the new Leica SL2 Silver

If you love the look of retro cameras, but enjoy all the tech that modern cameras come equipped with then you are going to love the new Leica SL2 in a new Silver colorway.

Leica has always remained true to its design principles, following functionality and characterized by minimalist features, whilst concentrating on the essentials. Each camera conveys an unmistakable visual language, with a special emphasis on a classic design, and this unique look has now been adapted for the SL-System with the new Leica SL2 in silver.

This new variant draws inspiration from historical Leica designs and is also reminiscent of the iconic silver Leica M and Leica R classic cameras and can be sure for £6,200 (approximately $7,743.24 US / AU$11,476.17) - which is a UK £280 premium over the black colorway.

(Image credit: Leica)

(Image credit: Leica)

The internal technical specifications of the silver Leica SL2 are the same as those of the existing series model in black. Extremely intuitive, easy, and comfortable to use, it produces photographs and videos of impressive image quality thanks to its powerful 47-megapixel CMOS sensor.

It also offers a high dynamic range and a sensitivity scale of up to ISO 50,000 delivering outstanding pictures in all lighting conditions. These can also be taken remotely via the Leica FOTOS app and transferred via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Additional customizable functions also ensure a seamless workflow and allow the Leica SL2 to be conveniently integrated into professional setups.

Sadly those wanting a silver Leica SL2S will have to wait a bit longer as it looks like only the high-megapixel SL2 will be getting this vintage colorway - a shame for sure, but I can see why Leica has done it that way, and of course that leave another color ready for the SL2S maybe?

(Image credit: Leica)

The Leica SL2 in silver will be available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorized dealers starting now. The retail price will be £6,200 including VAT.

Leica is also offering two kits with a price advantage to match the new design variant: The silver Leica SL2 is available in a kit together with the versatile Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70 f/2.8 ASPH. for £7,920.

The second kit consists of the silver Leica SL2 and the classic Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH. including the M-Adapter L and is available for £12,100. This also allows for the possibility of combining M-Lenses with an SL-Camera, ensuring the unmistakable Leica look across both photography and videography.

