Enter your best outdoor images to win photo prizes and conserve national parks

Digital Photographer has teamed up with the Campaign for National Parks for its annual photography competition.
This year, the contest theme is Climate Change, and National Parks have a key role to play in a green recovery. Landscapes feel the impact of climate change, but they also have the potential to mitigate against these changes – benefitting nature, people and climate.
As part of the competition's judging team, Digital Photographer is looking for striking images to connect people with how the climate emergency affects National Parks and the work underway to address this.
From nature projects such as tree planting to younger generations connecting with the National Parks, look for the great stories to be told through stunning imagery.
Categories
There are three categories to enter; National Parks Climate Change Photography Competition main award (21 years+), Young Photographer of the Year (under 21 years old) and the People’s Choice Award: Best phone photograph.
Winners and prizes
Winners will see their photos featured in Digital Photographer and the Campaign for National Parks’ Viewpoint magazine this autumn/winter. We’ll also be offering free subscriptions to the magazine, plus extra photography prizes to be revealed soon.
How to enter
You can submit up to three pictures per category, in two categories. For the phone photograph category, share your photo on instagram by tagging @campaign4parks and Twitter with the hashtag #CNPPhotoComp21 or on Facebook or LinkedIn using the hashtag #CNPPhotoComp21.
For more details or to enter, visit:
www.cnp.org.uk/photography-competition
