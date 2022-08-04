England's best boozers are documented in new book: Great Pubs of England

A new photo book celebrating 33 of England’s best pubs is to be published in October. Put together by acclaimed photographer Horst A. Friedrichs and journalist Stuart Husband, the book explored England’s illustrious pub culture, seeking out the country’s most distinctive drinking houses.

Great Pubs of England includes traditional, pubs oozing with history as well as quirky modern re-imaginings and even Michelin-starred gastro temples for the food-loving pub goer. From the Dales of Yorkshire to the Cornish coast, Friedrichs and Husband have scoured the country to put together a book that combines photos of beautifully lit wood-paneled rooms, striking portraits of pub landlords and elegant marble tops and classy gold embellishments with words about each location.

The Palm Tree Pub, Mile End, London (Image credit: Horst. A Friedrichs - Great Pubs of England)

Cozy (and dark) pubs aren't always the most accommodating environments for photographers, but low light cameras (opens in new tab) and photography lighting kits (opens in new tab) can help to overcome the challenges of capturing the atmosphere inside.

English pubs are a true cornerstone of society. They provide somewhere to socialize, to eat, drink and be merry, they birthed the popular pastime of pub quizzes and have remained a happy place for eager boozers for centuries. Whether seeking out refreshments or recreation, Great Pubs of England highlights why we love pubs so much and gives an honest account of some of the finest establishments in the UK.

Cover of Great Pubs of England (Image credit: Horst. A Friedrichs & Stuart Husband)

This isn’t the first time Friedrichs and Husband have collaborated on a book. In 2021, they released Bookstores: A Celebration of Independent Booksellers which was also published by Prestel. The 256-page hardback book documents the finest bookstores around the world including the infamous Baldwins Book Barn in Pennsylvania.

Highlights from Great Pubs of England include The Palm Tree in Bow, London – an example of a pub that has remained true to its roots while its surroundings have been modernized – and Michelin star chef Tom Kerridge’s, The Butchers Tap and Grill in Marlow.

Whether you're a fan of the classic cozy country pub or prefer an up-market, gastro serving up the fanciest grub imaginable, this book will surely let you in on some need-to-visit destinations. Great Pubs of England will be available to buy in the UK from September 15 and in the US from October 13.