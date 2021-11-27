Ends at midnight! Up to $170 off camera lighting in these Black Friday deals

Popular

Save up to $170 on camera and photographic lighting, but HURRY – these Black Friday deals end at midnight!

Whether you've picked up a new camera or lens in the Black Friday camera deals or you're just looking to add some supplemental lighting to your existing setup, now is a great time to pick up new lights. Studio lights, tabletop lights, ring lights – right now B&H is offering up to $170 off, but you'll have to hurry as these deals end at midnight! 

GVM 560AS Bi-Color LED Studio Video 2-Panel Light Kit | was $199 | now $159
Save $40 on this twin LED light setup ideal for videograpghers. The two panels are dimmable and can be set to colour ranges between 2300-6800k. Two diffusers, light stands, barn doors and a carry case are included.  
Dracast Halo Plus Series 180 Bi-Color LED Ring light with Stand Kit | was $174.99 | now $94.99
Save $80 on this Dracast Halo LED ring light that comes with a stand and a Dracast NP-F 2200mAh 2-Battery and Charger Kit worth $54. It's the perfect lighting setup for influencers and bloggers!
Genaray 2 x SL-57 Soft LED Lights & 2x MicroPod Tabletop Tripods Kit | was $229.95 | now $59.95
Save $170 on this twin LED kit that comes with two tabletop tripods and two slim 5600k daylight-balanced Genaray SL-57 Soft LED light panels.
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Phot0: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

