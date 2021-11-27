Ends at midnight! Up to $170 off camera lighting in these Black Friday deals

Whether you've picked up a new camera or lens in the Black Friday camera deals or you're just looking to add some supplemental lighting to your existing setup, now is a great time to pick up new lights. Studio lights, tabletop lights, ring lights – right now B&H is offering up to $170 off, but you'll have to hurry as these deals end at midnight!
GVM 560AS Bi-Color LED Studio Video 2-Panel Light Kit |
was $199 | now $159
Save $40 on this twin LED light setup ideal for videograpghers. The two panels are dimmable and can be set to colour ranges between 2300-6800k. Two diffusers, light stands, barn doors and a carry case are included.
Dracast Halo Plus Series 180 Bi-Color LED Ring light with Stand Kit |
was $174.99 | now $94.99
Save $80 on this Dracast Halo LED ring light that comes with a stand and a Dracast NP-F 2200mAh 2-Battery and Charger Kit worth $54. It's the perfect lighting setup for influencers and bloggers!
Genaray 2 x SL-57 Soft LED Lights & 2x MicroPod Tabletop Tripods Kit |
was $229.95 | now $59.95
Save $170 on this twin LED kit that comes with two tabletop tripods and two slim 5600k daylight-balanced Genaray SL-57 Soft LED light panels.
