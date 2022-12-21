Emily in Paris: 6 top Instagram photo spots you can recreate

The hit Netflix show Emily in Paris returns to screens today for a third series, and some photography experts think they've discovered all of the locations that Emily Instagrammed herself in the show – ideal for fans and tourists who want to travel to the French capital themselves.

If you haven't seen or heard of it, Emily in Paris has been one of Netflix's most popular shows yet. Season 2 debuted in the Global Netflix Top 10 and 107.6 million hours were viewed in the week after its Dec. 22 release. The program follows Emily Cooper (played by the actress Lily Collins), a twenty-ish American who transfers to Paris with work and starts a new life in the city. It's not been without its controversy though, with some finding the show inaccurate, ridiculous, and at times even offensive.

In the shot, Emily starts an Instagram account to document her new life and quickly becomes (because this is TV, not real life) a successful social media influencer. The success of the Netflix show itself has sparked a new trend as tourists visit the locations featured in the program and recreate their own Instagram posts.

(Image credit: ParrotPrint)