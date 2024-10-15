DxO ViewPoint 5 is here to put things into proper perspective!

DxO’s perspective-control application and plug-in can now apply powerful localised reshaping and lens correction

DxO ViewPoint 5
(Image credit: DxO)

Many photo editors have perspective correction tools, but DxO ViewPoint 5 takes things to a whole new level, fixing wide-angle lens issues that other software doesn’t and bringing local perspective control for images that don’t respond to a one-size-fits-all approach.

ViewPoint 5 works as a standalone application or external editor, or as a plug-in for Adobe Lightroom Classic and Photoshop. It really comes into its own if you have DxO PhotoLab 8 installed, because ViewPoint’s perspective control tools will integrate into PhotoLab’s non-destructive raw workflow.

