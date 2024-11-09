DSLRs are "not what new generations are looking for… it's hard to attract new customers" admits Pentax

"Frankly, that's not part of our current strategy any more, because sales in that area are declining," says Pentax of the DSLR segment

Pentax – the last brand standing in the DSLR arena, having steadfastly refused to transition to mirrorless – has admitted that "it's hard to attract new customers," noting in particular that "it's not really what the new generations are looking for any more."

Not only does Pentax make some of the best DSLRs, it also makes new DSLRs – something that even Canon and Nikon, who still manufacture some existing models, have given up on.

