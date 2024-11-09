DSLRs are "not what new generations are looking for… it's hard to attract new customers" admits Pentax

"Frankly, that's not part of our current strategy any more, because sales in that area are declining," says Pentax of the DSLR segment
(Image credit: Future)
Pentax – the last brand standing in the DSLR arena, having steadfastly refused to transition to mirrorless – has admitted that "it's hard to attract new customers," noting in particular that "it's not really what the new generations are looking for any more."
Not only does Pentax make some of the best DSLRs, it also makes new DSLRs – something that even Canon and Nikon, who still manufacture some existing models, have given up on.
Ricoh has just announced its latest financial report, declaring "good performance with increased revenue and profits" from its camera division. But going forward, it sounds like DSLRs will be less of a focus.
"Frankly, that's not part of our current strategy anymore, because sales in that area are declining," Yazid Belmadi, Ricoh sales manager for France and Switzerland, told Phototrend in an in-depth interview.
"We continue to offer this type of product, of course, but today, criteria such as weight and size have become essential for consumers. For our part, we can still highlight the image quality, which remains excellent."
Belmadi noted that USPs like the optical viewfinder, which Ricoh really doubled down on in recent years, no longer resonate with customers – particularly younger ones.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
"It's hard to promote the benefits of these devices, except to purists, who still appreciate the charm of an optical viewfinder or a prism. It offers a different experience, but it's not really what the new generations are looking for any more.
"Young people, on the other hand, have grown up with screens, whether on their phones or on hybrid devices. Their approach to photography is different, and it is this reality that we must take into account in our strategic choices."
This does, of course, prompt the question of whether the company will return to the mirrorless market (which it left in 2020, with the discontinuation of the Pentax Q), but so far all it will say is 'never say never'.
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.