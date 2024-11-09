DSLRs are "not what new generations are looking for… it's hard to attract new customers" admits Pentax

Pentax – the last brand standing in the DSLR arena, having steadfastly refused to transition to mirrorless – has admitted that "it's hard to attract new customers," noting in particular that "it's not really what the new generations are looking for any more."

Not only does Pentax make some of the best DSLRs, it also makes new DSLRs – something that even Canon and Nikon, who still manufacture some existing models, have given up on.

But increasingly Ricoh, owner of the Pentax brand, is making more money from its non-DSLR lines. Compact cameras like the Ricoh GR III still selling like hot cakes, as are waterproof cameras like the Pentax WG-6.

Ricoh has just announced its latest financial report, declaring "good performance with increased revenue and profits" from its camera division. But going forward, it sounds like DSLRs will be less of a focus.

"Frankly, that's not part of our current strategy anymore, because sales in that area are declining," Yazid Belmadi, Ricoh sales manager for France and Switzerland, told Phototrend in an in-depth interview.

Waterproofs and compacts continue to lead the way for Ricoh / Pentax sales, but DSLRs not so much (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

"We continue to offer this type of product, of course, but today, criteria such as weight and size have become essential for consumers. For our part, we can still highlight the image quality, which remains excellent."

Belmadi noted that USPs like the optical viewfinder, which Ricoh really doubled down on in recent years, no longer resonate with customers – particularly younger ones.

"It's hard to promote the benefits of these devices, except to purists, who still appreciate the charm of an optical viewfinder or a prism. It offers a different experience, but it's not really what the new generations are looking for any more.

"Young people, on the other hand, have grown up with screens, whether on their phones or on hybrid devices. Their approach to photography is different, and it is this reality that we must take into account in our strategic choices."

This does, of course, prompt the question of whether the company will return to the mirrorless market (which it left in 2020, with the discontinuation of the Pentax Q), but so far all it will say is 'never say never'.

Still, camera rumors suggest that the Pentax K-1 Mark III is coming in 2025. Could this be the last hurrah for the DSLR?

