DSLR comeback! Canon EOS 800D kit returns for under £600 in Amazon sale

The Cyber Monday camera deals are still available until midnight at least - and we have just spotted an unexpected return of an old favourite DSLR, at a decent looking price at Amazon. The Canon EOS 800D was launched in 2017, and can found today for £594.27 with 18-55mm kit lens.
A key attraction of this DSLR over cheaper models you can find was the vari-angle screen - a flip-out rotating touch-sensitive 3-inch LCD. This is a great asset to stills photographers, allowing you to angle the screen to allow you to get shots from above your head or at ground level. And it is also a boon when trying to see your shots when in bright sunlight. But the screen comes into its own for those shooting vlogs – and you can make sure you are in screen as you film your latest YouTube video.
Canon EOS 800D and EF-S 18-55mm f/4.5.6 IS STM zoom now £594.27
This is a great starter camera for anyone wanting to get into DSLR photography. It allows you to get started with the most-used interchangeable lens system in the world - and comes with an image-stabilized 18-55mm kit lens.