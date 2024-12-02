DSLR comeback! Canon EOS 800D kit returns for under £600 in Amazon sale

The Cyber Monday camera deals are still available until midnight at least - and we have just spotted an unexpected return of an old favourite DSLR, at a decent looking price at Amazon. The Canon EOS 800D was launched in 2017, and can found today for £594.27 with 18-55mm kit lens.

A key attraction of this DSLR over cheaper models you can find was the vari-angle screen - a flip-out rotating touch-sensitive 3-inch LCD. This is a great asset to stills photographers, allowing you to angle the screen to allow you to get shots from above your head or at ground level. And it is also a boon when trying to see your shots when in bright sunlight. But the screen comes into its own for those shooting vlogs – and you can make sure you are in screen as you film your latest YouTube video.

You can read our full review of the Canon EOS 800D for full details.

Canon EOS 800D and EF-S 18-55mm f/4.5.6 IS STM zoom now £594.27 This is a great starter camera for anyone wanting to get into DSLR photography. It allows you to get started with the most-used interchangeable lens system in the world - and comes with an image-stabilized 18-55mm kit lens. 9

