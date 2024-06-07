Shoot your best-ever summer landscapes! Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 280 is out now

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now!
This month we have another amazing issue for you, featuring professional tips, reviews, and practical how-to guides. Here's a sneak peek of what's inside!
Shoot your best-ever summer landscapes
Who doesn't enjoy going out on a sunny day to capture the natural beauty around us? However, shooting summer landscapes can be a bit tricky due to the harsh sunlight.
Our guide starting on p36 has some great tips on how to handle these tough conditions and get the most out of your photos. Photographer Karolina Konsur shares her pro tips on taking great summer landscape shots, using in-camera features, filters, and making the most of your existing photography gear. We'll also cover composition strategies and discuss how the latest photography gear might not always be the best choice for certain summer techniques.
Portrait retouching workshop
Then, delve into our comprehensive portrait editing workshop, beginning on page 24 to learn editing tips for delivering precisely what your clients desire. Paula Stopka, Jake Keshia Gordon, and Paul Wilkinson expertly showcase professional retouching techniques, providing step-by-step guidance. While putting a spotlight on creating authentic looks we also discuss creative dramatic backgrounds.
Catch the stars
Astrophotographer and night-sky conservationist Josh Dury, also known as 'Starman', has dedicated his career to using photography to promote conservation initiatives and raise awareness about the negative impacts of light pollution. From p14 Josh also discusses his preparation for celestial events and the challenges posed by bad weather and cancelled flights, which nearly deprived him of the opportunity to capture a once-in-a-lifetime astronomical event.
Royal Photography
Having spent decades documenting the British Royal Family as a Getty Images photographer, Chris Jackson has many fascinating stories to tell. Starting on p76, he sits down for an interview and explains what it takes to capture some of the biggest moments in royal history.
Pro advice from the DP community
Our network of professional photographers has got all the inside scoop you need! In this issue, Annie Green-Armytage shines a spotlight on the value of looking after our mental wellbeing, even in the midst of shooting to deadline, Claire Gillo delves into the logistics of running a successful photography business and interviews event photographer Jules Renahan.
Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.
