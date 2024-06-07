Shoot your best-ever summer landscapes! Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 280 is out now

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now!

This month we have another amazing issue for you, featuring professional tips, reviews, and practical how-to guides. Here's a sneak peek of what's inside!

Shoot your best-ever summer landscapes

Karolina Konsur is a landscape photographer from Gdansk, Poland, who specialises in seascape and longexposure photograph (Image credit: Karolina Konsur)

Who doesn't enjoy going out on a sunny day to capture the natural beauty around us? However, shooting summer landscapes can be a bit tricky due to the harsh sunlight.

Our guide starting on p36 has some great tips on how to handle these tough conditions and get the most out of your photos. Photographer Karolina Konsur shares her pro tips on taking great summer landscape shots, using in-camera features, filters, and making the most of your existing photography gear. We'll also cover composition strategies and discuss how the latest photography gear might not always be the best choice for certain summer techniques.

Portrait retouching workshop

We know following tutorials is tricky when screenshots are printed small in the magazine, so view or download them at the link provided in the feature (Image credit: Future)

Then, delve into our comprehensive portrait editing workshop, beginning on page 24 to learn editing tips for delivering precisely what your clients desire. Paula Stopka, Jake Keshia Gordon, and Paul Wilkinson expertly showcase professional retouching techniques, providing step-by-step guidance. While putting a spotlight on creating authentic looks we also discuss creative dramatic backgrounds.

Catch the stars

We visit a photographer who is on a mission to increase awareness of the negative impacts of light pollution (Image credit: Josh Dury)

Astrophotographer and night-sky conservationist Josh Dury, also known as 'Starman', has dedicated his career to using photography to promote conservation initiatives and raise awareness about the negative impacts of light pollution. From p14 Josh also discusses his preparation for celestial events and the challenges posed by bad weather and cancelled flights, which nearly deprived him of the opportunity to capture a once-in-a-lifetime astronomical event.

Royal Photography

Chris has won several awards, including the Royal Photographer of the Year in 2011, 2015 and 2016, News Photographer of the Year in 2005 (Image credit: Chris Jackson/ Getty Images)

Having spent decades documenting the British Royal Family as a Getty Images photographer, Chris Jackson has many fascinating stories to tell. Starting on p76, he sits down for an interview and explains what it takes to capture some of the biggest moments in royal history.

Pro advice from the DP community

Jules Renahan, owner of Jules Renahan Photography and co-founder of PhotoHound, tells us what to expect when photographing events (Image credit: Jules Renahan)

Our network of professional photographers has got all the inside scoop you need! In this issue, Annie Green-Armytage shines a spotlight on the value of looking after our mental wellbeing, even in the midst of shooting to deadline, Claire Gillo delves into the logistics of running a successful photography business and interviews event photographer Jules Renahan.

NEW! My dream photo kit

With help from used camera gear specialists MPB, we’ve created an expert photographer’s fantasy camera kitbag. In this issue, equine, canine and product photographer Dawn Cotterell speaks about her dream photo kit. (Image credit: Future)

Photo Kit Leaderboard

Check out our Kit Leaderboard starting on page 96 for the latest and greatest in the photo industry! See if your camera makes it to the top. Plus, we break down all the confusing photography jargon in our Photo Glossary on page 112. (Image credit: Future)

Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.

