Earlier this week a rumor surfaced on X, formerly Twitter, that the not-yet-launched Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will only come with three rear cameras, not four like its predecessor.

Reported by Sperandio4Tech , word on the street was that Samsung was going to drop the 10MP 3x optical zoom telephoto when it releases the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra next year.

Reputable tipster Ice Universe has since chimed in on the situation, saying it is "certain" that the next Ultra will still have four cameras:

What is certain is that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra still has four cameras. Samsung won’t take the liberty of removing the 3x lens, but an upgrade is very possible.I'll have to wait for more specific and accurate news. ​​​I will bring you absolutely accurate camera…May 14, 2024

As it stands, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has four rear cameras (as well as a 12MP selfie camera):

• 200MP wide-angle and 2x optical zoom

• 50MP 5x optical zoom and 10x optical quality zoom

• 12MP ultra-wide

• 10MP 3x optical zoom

The 10MP 3x optical zoom camera has not changed much since it was introduced to the consumer with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, with only some small changes in sensor size and exact focal length, but it still earns its keep.

"This new 5x camera makes the 3x start to feel a little redundant, as it’s a relatively small jump in focal length," says Luke Baker in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review. "However, the 3x camera does still have its advantages, particularly in low light, where it outclasses the 2x (and above) digital crops of the main sensor."

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another snippet of information shared by the tipster is that the S25 Ultra’s display will remain the same size as the S24 Ultra – 6.8 inches. Samsung’s Ultra flagship models have all had a 6.8-inch display since the S21, though there have been changes to the shape of the display; the S24 Ultra has an almost flat panel, so changes might be made to the S25.

Another change that might be incorporated into the new model is an improvement in display technology, as Samsung is known for improving this with every new generation. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a more robust and anti-reflective Gorilla Armor display protector, and LTPO backplane, and 2600 nits of peak brightness.

With the S25 family not arriving until the next Galaxy Unpacked event in January or February next year, there's still plenty of time for more information to leak out – and for plans to change…

Check out our choices for the best camera phones on the market, whether you're looking for the best Samsung phones or the best iPhones for photography. Whatever model you choose, we've also got you covered with our list of the best lenses for iPhone and Android camera phones.