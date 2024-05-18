Don't worry – Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra WON'T lose one of its cameras

Despite initial reports, a trusted tipster is "certain" the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will not drop one of its rear cameras

A hand holding the Galaxy S24 Ultra on the home screen
(Image credit: Luke Baker / Digital Camera World)

Earlier this week a rumor surfaced on X, formerly Twitter, that the not-yet-launched Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will only come with three rear cameras, not four like its predecessor. 

Reported by Sperandio4Tech , word on the street was that Samsung was going to drop the 10MP 3x optical zoom telephoto when it releases the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra next year. 

