$38,000 Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize awarded to post-Apartheid series

Lebohang Kganye, Mohlokomedi wa Tora, 2018, Scene 2 © Lebohang Kganye
Mohlokomedi wa Tora, 2018, Scene 2

Lebohang Kganye has won the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2024 with her exhibition entitled, Haufi nyana? I've come to take you home.

The South African-born photographer was awarded the $38,000 (£30,000) prestigious prize on Thursday at a ceremony at The Photographers Gallery in London, England. 

