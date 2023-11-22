$1,500 off the Leica SL2 with lens – now you can finally own a Leica!

It's not often that Leicas are discounted, even in the Black Friday camera deals. But this is an offer that's flown under the radar: $1,500 off a Leica SL2 mirrorless camera with a Summicron prime lens or Vario zoom!

Every photographer – me included – has coveted a camera with that prestigious Red Dot at one point or another, but its price put it out of reach for most of us. However, with a grand and a half shaved off the price, a new Leica is now in the realm of affordability!

Two bundles are available: one with the Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70mm f/2.8 Asph zoom lens, and one with the Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 Asph prime lens. Personally I'd go for that nifty fifty, as I'm a big fan of primes – and a 50mm is a fantastic all-rounder that covers everything from street photography to portraiture (for what it's worth, I'd pick that limited-run silver body as well). The 24-70mm is a more versatile choice, though, and either lens is going to serve you well.

Leica SL2 + 24-70mm lens | was $9,295 | now $7,795

SAVE $1,500 (Leica voucher) With its 47MP sensor, 5K 30p video and 20fps burst shooting, the SL2 is a formidable body. The 24-70mm f/2.8 is a must-have professional-grade lens that goes from landscapes to light portraiture.

Leica SL2 + 50mm lens | was $7,595 | now $6,095

SAVE $1,500 (Leica voucher) With 5.5 stops of in-body image stabilization, the SL2 is a fierce handheld performer – perfect for the kind of run-and-gun, manual focus firing that Leicas are known for. Ideal with this fast 50mm f/2 lens.

How it works

1) First you will have to log into your existing or register for a new Leica account – once in your account, you will see a link to download your vouchers. Note that only one voucher can be used per purchase.

2) Fill out the online form to request the voucher. Once submitted, you will be sent your unique voucher code via your Leica Account and to the email you used to set it up. Make sure to click "Activate your voucher" to show your discount code.

3) You will now have your voucher code and it can be redeemed at any participating Leica store in the US or via authorized dealers such as B&H and Adorama. Make sure to enter your unique voucher ID into the special instructions box in the shopping cart during checkout and, once applied, you will have $1,500 big ones towards your order.

As a luxury brand, Leica is more expensive than other camera systems on the market. That being the case, discounts really don't come along very often – so if you're interested in a highly covetable Leica SL2 (which earned 4½ stars in our review) this is a golden opportunity to pick one up at an unbeatable price.

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Take a look at the best Black Friday camera deals for more great offers. You can also check out the best Leica cameras or, if you want to save cash, the best Leica camera alternatives.