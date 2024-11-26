DJI's new tiny 10g Mic Mini is on the (Røde) Go today!

Weighing less than half that of the DJI Mic 2, the new DJI Mic Mini comes in at just 10g. Not that the Mic 2's weight was the issue; this is more about a slimmed down low-cost offering for DJI's wireless mic range.

The DJI Mic and the Rode Wireless – as well as competing products – are now commonplace on social media and pro video content, capturing audio and recording, and key areas of competition include ease of use and, now, perhaps, low weight (so it doesn't affect the lines of clothing it is worn on).

The now relatively premium DJI Mic 2 included a lot of integrations which – for example the GoPro-killer Action 5 Pro camera – but it is at the premium end of wireless microphones in terms of pricing.

“DJI Mic Mini packs unbelievable sound into an incredibly compact, extremely light package, bringing the high-quality audio expected from DJI in a mini microphone at a modest price of 145 GBP/169 EUR,” said Paul Pan, Senior Product Line Manager at DJI.

When I saw the first DJI Mic, which I bought with my own hard-earned, I noted that DJI's case concept seems to be inspired by Apple AirPods – and that hasn't changed here, but you don't need to buy the full set with the charging case. The cheaper singe TC and RX will charge via USB-C and

The RX (Reciever) can receive audio and feed it live into the recording device from up to 400m according to DJI, and run for 10.5 hours (though probably not at that distance!). The charging time is 100 minutes. The TX (Mic) can record for 11.5 hours and charge in 90 mins.

The charging case can store about 48 hours worth of recording time, and charge in 2 hours.

The Mic Mini will cost $89 / £79 / AU$125 with one mic (TX) and one receiver (RX), while the full dual Mic Mini case and (2TX + 1RX + charging case) comes in at $169 / £145 / AU$245. The device is on sale at the DJI store and other resellers.