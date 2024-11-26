DJI's new tiny 10g Mic Mini is on the (Røde) Go today!

Leakers spoiled the big reveal, but the new DJI Mic Mini is really about lower costs and lower weight for creators (and taking on the Røde Go)

Person waving using DJI Mic mini with RX in phone and TX on white top
(Image credit: DJI)

Weighing less than half that of the DJI Mic 2, the new DJI Mic Mini comes in at just 10g. Not that the Mic 2's weight was the issue; this is more about a slimmed down low-cost offering for DJI's wireless mic range.

The DJI Mic and the Rode Wireless – as well as competing products – are now commonplace on social media and pro video content, capturing audio and recording, and key areas of competition include ease of use and, now, perhaps, low weight (so it doesn't affect the lines of clothing it is worn on).

