DJI OM 5 extends smartphone stabilizer range with built-in selfie stick

DJI has today launched a new Osmo Mobile – the OM5 – to their popular series of phone gimbal stabilizers. Like its predecessors, the grips virtually any phone into a 3-axis gimbal mounted arm which can then be operated via the handle. Atop the powered gimbal, the new OM5 includes a 215mm-extension rod (or selfie stick) which DJI suggest will contribute to making the OM5 easier for new users.

Paul Pan, the Product Line Manager, said “With the iterations of the DJI OM smartphone stabilizers over the years, we have been aiming to lower the threshold of professional and high-quality shooting by offering users more accessible and helpful tools for their everyday activities.”

• Read more: DJI OM5 review

The OM5 is smaller than the previous DJI OM4, weighing 290g rather than 390g and with a corresponding reduction in girth. The OM5 shaves 25mm and 10mm from the body (though is nearly 12mm longer).

(Image credit: DJI)

The OM5 includes ActiveTrack 4.0, the latest iteration of DJI’s subject tracking technology, also seen in some form on the best DJI drones. It can ensure that the user or their subject suitably framed.

DJI have also brought a new feature, ShotGuides, which provides 30 pre-set shooting tutorials which the users can mimic in order to perfect their cinematographic effect. This in addition to DynamicZoom – the Hitchcockian dolly zoom – and Story Mode Templates which help create a quick set of clips for sharing.

The new OM5 features a revised version of the magnetic clamp seen on the previous OM4, meaning in operation the clip can be left on the back of the phone or phone case. In addition a new mode switch has been added to improve usability.

(Image credit: DJI)

An optional Fill Light accessory is being launched too. This takes the form of a slightly enlarged clamp with switchable soft or hard white LEDs on the sides.

The DJI OM5 is available in two shades, Sunset White and Athens Gray, for a recommended retail price of $159/ £139 or $AUS239. This price includes magnetic clamp, fold-out tripod, wrist strap and pouch, while the Fill Light Phone Clamp is an extra $59 /£42.

Read more

Best gimbals for iPhone, GoPro and cameras

DJI OM4 review

Best DJI drones

Best selfie sticks

Best selfie cameras