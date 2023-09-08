DJI Mini 4 Pro is taxiing for take-off, based on FCC database and leaked details

Simple numeracy and the passage of time told us a DJI Mini 4 Pro would follow the successful Mini 3 Pro, but now details have leaked which seem to confirm that the much anticipated ultralight drone will be available within weeks.

The FCC filing (FCC ID SS3-MT4MFVD23) includes a copy of the label that will appear on the aircraft, and that label clearly shows the name DJI Mini 4 Pro.

The diagram of the product label from the FCC filing shows the name 'DJI Mini 4 Pro'. (Image credit: FCC)

This is hot on the heels of leaked images of retail packaging which include shots of the specifications. The images, shared by leaker @Quadro_News, seem to answer most of the most crucial spec questions. The big new features will be:

• Omnidirectional obstacle sensing – the Mavic 3 Pro could only see obstacles in front, whereas this new airframe has corner collision cameras more like the Air 3 and Mavic 3 which should make crashing less likely.

• Waypoint mode will allow you to plan a flight, presumably a feature which will be also be implemented in a similar manner to the Air 3 and Mavic 3 drones.

• Ability to shoot 4K at 100fps - which is an improvement in the frame rate for 4K video, though clearly only of use for slow-motion.

• The package also mentions a 20 km (12.4 miles) FHD video transmission range. This is a hefty bump on the 12 km (7.5 miles) offered by the Mini 3 Pro.

If the image is correct, although the drone's shell has changed to accommodate the omnidirectional sensors, the main camera, with E 24 / F 1.7 written next to it and 48-megapixels on the spec page – will likely be exactly the same.

So, a lot is expected to change, and a lot to stay the same for this sub-250g drone. In our original review of the DJI Mini 3 Pro, we wondered about the benefits of half-way collision detection. One option for braver pilots is the cheaper DJI Mini 3, which eschews the sensors for an easier life.

