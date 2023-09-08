DJI Mini 4 Pro is taxiing for take-off, based on FCC database and leaked details

By Adam Juniper
published

We thought DJI Mini 4 Pro was in the works, but now the FCC has all but confirmed the drone is coming, as more specs leak

Leaked images of DJI Mini 4 Pro packaging
Leaked images of DJI Mini 4 Pro packaging (Image credit: Igor Bogdanov)

Simple numeracy and the passage of time told us a DJI Mini 4 Pro would follow the successful Mini 3 Pro, but now details have leaked which seem to confirm that the much anticipated ultralight drone will be available within weeks.

The FCC filing (FCC ID SS3-MT4MFVD23) includes a copy of the label that will appear on the aircraft, and that label clearly shows the name DJI Mini 4 Pro.

• Read our review of the DJI Mini 3 Pro

The diagram of the product label from the FCC filing shows the name 'DJI Mini 4 Pro'. (Image credit: FCC)

This is hot on the heels of leaked images of retail packaging which include shots of the specifications. The images, shared by leaker @Quadro_News, seem to answer most of the most crucial spec questions. The big new features will be:

• Omnidirectional obstacle sensing – the Mavic 3 Pro could only see obstacles in front, whereas this new airframe has corner collision cameras more like the Air 3 and Mavic 3 which should make crashing less likely.

• Waypoint mode will allow you to plan a flight, presumably a feature which will be also be implemented in a similar manner to the Air 3 and Mavic 3 drones.

• Ability to shoot 4K at 100fps - which is an improvement in the frame rate for 4K video, though clearly only of use for slow-motion. 

• The package also mentions a 20 km (12.4 miles) FHD video transmission range. This is a hefty bump on the 12 km (7.5 miles) offered by the Mini 3 Pro. 

See more

If the image is correct, although the drone's shell has changed to accommodate the omnidirectional sensors, the main camera, with E 24 / F 1.7 written next to it and 48-megapixels on the spec page – will likely be exactly the same.

So, a lot is expected to change, and a lot to stay the same for this sub-250g drone. In our original review of the DJI Mini 3 Pro, we wondered about the benefits of half-way collision detection. One option for braver pilots is the cheaper DJI Mini 3, which eschews the sensors for an easier life.

You can get an idea of how we think they compare in our guide to the best camera drones and guide to the best DJI drones.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 


Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 


He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

