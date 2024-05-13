DJI Mini 3 drone drops to its lowest price ever!

Since its launch, the DJI Mini 3 has been one of my favorite camera drones for beginners, and it is now available at its lowest price ever. The recent launch of the DJI Mini 4K means that the Mini 3 is not the only 4K budget model in the DJI range, but that doesn't mean it has been superseded.
The DJI Mini 3 not only boasts a 4K camera – at the touch of a button – the camera can be rotated 90 degrees to take pictures or video in portrait format. That means there is an even higher effective increase in resolution against the cheaper drone which needs to be cropped for TikTok and the like.
DJI Mini 3 + DJI RC remote | was £669| now £450
SAVE £119 at Clifton Cameras - lowest-ever UK price This is the best camera drone that you get that falls under the crucial sub-250g category for safe aerial photography with the minimum of bureaucracy. This 4K 48-megapixel drone comes with the new DJI RC remote – that has a built-in screen for effortless flying.
DJI Mini 3 + DJI RC-N1 | was £ 429 | now £339
Save £90 at Amazon UK A cheaper option is to opt for the simpler DJI RC-N1 controller, which doesn't have the benefit of a built-in screen.
DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo | was £535 | now £416
Save £119 at Clifton Cameras This bundle includes some useful bonus accessories including three batteries, and spare propellers - as well as the DJI RC-N1 remote controller.