DJI Mini 3 drone drops to its lowest price ever!

The DJI Mini 3 is a great device with a lot of features and a safe, low weight, and the prices are better than they have ever been

Since its launch, the DJI Mini 3 has been one of my favorite camera drones for beginners, and it is now available at its lowest price ever. The recent launch of the DJI Mini 4K means that the Mini 3 is not the only 4K budget model in the DJI range, but that doesn't mean it has been superseded. 

The DJI Mini 3 not only boasts a 4K camera – at the touch of a button – the camera can be rotated 90 degrees to take pictures or video in portrait format. That means there is an even higher effective increase in resolution against the cheaper drone which needs to be cropped for TikTok and the like.

DJI Mini 3 + DJI RC remote | was £669| now £450
SAVE £119 at Clifton Cameras - lowest-ever UK price This is the best camera drone that you get that falls under the crucial sub-250g category for safe aerial photography with the minimum of bureaucracy. This 4K 48-megapixel drone comes with the new DJI RC remote – that has a built-in screen for effortless flying.

DJI Mini 3 + DJI RC-N1 | was £ 429 | now £339
Save £90 at Amazon UK  A cheaper option is to opt for the simpler DJI RC-N1 controller, which doesn't have the benefit of a built-in screen.

DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo | was £535 | now £416
Save £119 at Clifton Cameras  This bundle includes some useful bonus accessories including three batteries, and spare propellers - as well as the DJI RC-N1 remote controller.

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

