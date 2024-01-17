New DJI Mic 2 brings AI noise cancellation, high-res sound, and a knob on the top!

DJI has just announced the all-new DJI Mic 2, an updated version of the company's dual-channel wireless mic system which boasts all-new AI noise cancelling tech, direct Bluetooth connection, improved sound resolution, and upgraded battery life.

DJI Mic 2 Spec (Image credit: DJI) Pattern: Omnidirectional

Channel: Mono or Dual

Noise Cancelling: AI (new to Mic 2)

Range: 250m (USA) / 160m (EU/UK)

AOP: 120db (up from 114dB on Mic 1)

RX: Lightning/Type-C/Bluetooth to smartphone

The new Mic 2 still features the touchscreen control seen on the previous DJI Mic, but features a new Thumbwheel controller to boot. The system has, in fact, already been seen out to play – partially – already, in that a single Mic 2 Omnidirectional mic was included with the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo. This gave customers of DJI's portable stabilized vlogging camera a 32-bit mic and AI noise cancellation, but now these features are available in the full stereo bundle.

An optional Lavalier Mic can be connected to the TX for an even more discrete mic, though DJI's magnetic clip systems remains.

The new TX color options let you make your mics stand out (as here) or be more discrete (Image credit: DJI)

As on the DJI Mic 1 (as it will now be known) audio is recorded to the on-board storage and, using the receiver – RX – to your connected device. The Mic 2 also gets the option of Bluetooth connection to the Osmo Action 4, phones, or laptops.

"DJI Mic 2 represents a leap forward in audio recording technology. We've combined high-quality recording functions, user-friendly designs, and noteworthy stability to empower content creators with the tools they need to capture extraordinary audio, no matter where their creativity takes them," said Paul Pan, Senior Product Line Manager at DJI.

The RX has a built-in shoe fitting. (Image credit: DJI)

The device can charge from USB-C in just 70 minutes, and will operate (with both mics operating) for six hours. The RX has a 3.5mm to 3.5mm lead for connection to traditional camera systems, but the new Mic 2 is compatible with Bluetooth devices out of the box, unlike its predecessor. That doesn't just mean phones – you can also use the mic with a laptop for better audio on your conference calls.

It can also be used with USB-C phones, opening up a lot of potential (especially since the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 joined in and made the USB-C party universal). The OLED touchscreen in the RX provides real-time volume levels, gain, signal strength and other features.

DJI Mic 2 2 TX 1 RX and Charging Case bundle (Image credit: DJI)

The new DJI Mic 2 will be sold in both a dual mic & case combo (2 TX, 1 RX and a charging case in a bundle) and a 1 TX + 1 RX bundle. The Mic 2 transmitters will be available in Shadow Black and Pearl White. RRP will be $349 / £309 for the full bundle and $219 / £189 for a single TX + RX.

