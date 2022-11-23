DJI launches new FPV camera module for rock-solid transmissions

DJI has launched a brand new camera module for its rapidly expanding FPV system, DJI O3 Air Unit. DJI is best known for making some of the best camera drones (opens in new tab) on the market but has recently pushed its FPV drone system offerings with the aptly named DJI FPV (opens in new tab) and the DJI Avanta (opens in new tab).

FPV drones (opens in new tab) (standing for first-person view) differ from normal camera drones in that they are controlled using a headset for an immersive flying experience and faster reactions, essentially seeing what the drone sees, while normal camera drones usually feedback to a separate monitor or smartphone.

The new DJI O3 Air Unit is compatible with the DJI Goggles and DJI FPV Goggles V2, giving outstanding clarity and immersion with live footage thanks to 30ms ultra-high frequency transmission rates. DJI has released a promo video explaining what the O3 Air Unit is capable of (below).

DJI O3+ Video Transmission combined with the new 2T2R omnidirectional antennas, ensures a constant smooth and stable 1080p picture at an incredible 100fps. The O3 Air Unit uses the latest H.265 video codec from maximum picture quality at a maximum bitrate of 50mbps. The signal coverage range has been expanded up to 10km (6.2 miles).

The 1/1.7-inch camera sensor is paired with a wide f/2.8 aperture for better low-light footage. The lens has a 12.7mm equivalent focal length for a 155-degree ultra-wide field of view at the 4:3 ratio and 2.7K/60fps. To record in 4K/60fps, you will be required to use a narrower 16:9 aspect ratio.

You can record footage in DJI's own D-Cinelike profile, which DJI claims produces more accurate colors for better color grading and better preserves details in the highlights and shadows. The camera also has DJI Rocksteady image stabilization that works in-flight to maximize the stability of footage.

Pilots can also use what DJI calls canvas mode, where each user can pick and choose what information is displayed on their DJI Goggle heads-up display, including flight parameters, battery, and signal information.

It is now possible to allow a director or a friend to spectate on your flight. If you are lucky enough to own multiple pairs of FPV Goggles (opens in new tab), two can be hooked up to the live drone footage to watch in real time without any hit to the quality of the transmission.

Key Specs of DJI O3 Air Unit:

1080p/100fps H.265 Max Video Transmission Quality

50Mbps Max Video Transmission Bitrate

10km Max Video Transmission Range

30ms Lowest Video Transmission Latency

"2T2R" Omnidirectional Antenna

1/1.7-inch CMOS Sensor

4K/60fps, 155° Super-Wide FOV Video

The DJI O3 Air Unit is available now for $229/£209, with the DJI Goggles 2 and DJI FPV Goggles V2 sold separately for $649/£729 and $429/$489 respectively.

To find out more, you can read our guide to the best camera drones (opens in new tab), the best FPV drones (opens in new tab), and the best travel drones (opens in new tab).