Awesome firmware update gifts Apple Watch remote control to the DJI Osmo Mobile 6

By
published

Following Insta360's launch, are we seeing a new tech battleground that no one predicted?

DJI OM 6 with Apple Watch control
(Image credit: DJI)

When I tested the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 – aka the DJI OM 6 – I was already impressed, but a fresh firmware upgrade has given Apple Watch owners the power to remotely control their gimbals.

This week has already seen a massive move in this sector from Insta360 with the launch of the Insta360 Flow Pro, which also took advantage of extra Apple developer features announced at this year's WWDC. It seems as if features for iPhone creators – and indeed premium gimbals in general – is a battleground which is hotting up!

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

